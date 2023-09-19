NatureAlpha Launches New TNFD Core Metrics Module and Biodiversity Value at Risk Empowering Investors in Navigating Biodiversity and Nature

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NatureAlpha, the pioneering nature and biodiversity analytics company, today launched its TNFD core metrics module and Biodiversity Value at Risk (Biodiversity VaR) metric, offering investors crucial insights into biodiversity and nature risks within their investments. This release coincides with the Taskforce for Nature Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework launch, highlighting the investment community’s pivotal role in preserving nature.





NatureAlpha’s Nature and Biodiversity Analytical framework focuses on four dimensions: minimizing transition risk, capturing material impacts and dependencies, reducing physical risk, and ensuring alignment with nature-positive pathways. These dimensions encompass a wide range of data metrics and models, from basic footprint data to advanced scenario analysis.

Biodiversity Value at Risk (Biodiversity VaR) is designed to offer forward-looking, return-based valuation assessment to gauge biodiversity-related risks and opportunities in investment portfolios. The quantitative model sheds light on how biodiversity and nature loss may impact company valuations, using scenarios sourced from recommended scientific authorities1 combined with biodiversity intactness, transition scenarios recommended by the Taskforce for Nature-Related Financial Disclosures, and materiality models extracted from the scientific literature. Additionally, geospatially generated specific data is integrated to offer company-specific insights.

NatureAlpha now offers over 150 nature and biodiversity metrics covering the MSCI ACWI Index, including impacts, dependencies, footprints, forward-looking indicators, and stewardship insights. Clients can:

Produce comprehensive reports in alignment with the TNFD framework.

Gain deeper insights into current and future exposure to nature and biodiversity risks.

Foster alignment with global nature and biodiversity frameworks and targets through improved engagement.

Dr Vian Sharif, NatureAlpha’s Founder and CEO, stated, “This is a critical time for making informed nature and biodiversity investment decisions. We’ve heard from our clients and network about the need for science-driven, actionable data. With our dedicated perspective, we’ve developed a platform that addresses the toughest data challenges, allowing investors to act promptly and decisively.”

About NatureAlpha

NatureAlpha delivers data-driven insights, offering nature and biodiversity risk metrics and compliance tools. Curated data sources include leading scientific, regulatory, corporate, and governmental authorities, aligning with international biodiversity goals and the Task Force for Nature-related Financial Disclosures framework.

