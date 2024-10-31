NatureAlpha Launches New Geo-AI Platform as TNFD Adoption Reaches Global Milestone

Full private assets functionality incorporates Geo-AI for first-of-a-kind risk and impact insights for investors spanning multiple asset classes

CALI, Colombia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NatureAlpha, the nature and biodiversity analytics company, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution for investors, allowing them to comprehensively assess the biodiversity and nature impacts of their investments across all their asset classes for the first time with the addition of new private assets functionality.

As Task Force for Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD adoption) reaches a milestone of companies representing some $6.5 trillion in market cap and $17.7trn in AUM represented by financial institutions adopting the framework across 54 jurisdictions and 62 sectors, demand for consistent, science-based nature risk analysis is driving a tipping point in demand for best-in-class solutions across multiple asset classes and at institution level. The Geoverse platform provides multi-dimensional, science-based nature risk assessments at both site and company levels for 11,500 public equities, over 1.2 million bonds, and private assets, aligning with the Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework.

Powered by NatureSense, NatureAlpha’s geospatial engine, nature-related risks are calculated based on asset locations, multiple geospatial layers and corporate information to evaluate potential sensitivity, as well as the state of nature. Using curated datasets from the world’s most authoritative scientific, regulatory, corporate and governmental sources, the data draws from and delivers to internationally agreed goals as detailed in the Convention for Biological Diversity (CBD), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and in line with the TNFD framework.

This new capability comes at a critical time for the investor community given the aims of the Global Biodiversity Framework at the COP16 Conference in Cali, which emphasizes the role of companies and financial institutions in disclosing nature risks and impacts, and TNFD adoption.

Regarding the product launch, Nick Hough-Robbins, CEO of NatureAlpha, said: “We want to serve both our clients and global goals through enabling further expansions in data and coverage, built on cutting edge human-in-the-loop AI and Geo-AI. This is a next step in what will become an increasingly rapid product and adoption journey.

Notes to editors

About NatureAlpha: www.naturealpha.ai

NatureAlpha provides AI and data-driven insights to support a range of solutions including nature and biodiversity metrics, index products, and reporting tools.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Charles Low: +44 (0) / 7985 455 417 / charles.low@naturealpha.ai