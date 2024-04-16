Nativex Honored with Baidu’s 2024 Trailblazer Award for Helping Global Brands Expand into the Chinese Market

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nativex, a leading digital marketing platform, has been awarded the “2024 Trailblazer Award” at the Baidu Ads Channel Ecosystem Core Agent Conference. The conference, themed “Unite with AI, Win the Future,” focused on leveraging generative AI to reconstruct new business ecosystems and spearhead revolutionary changes in AI-driven marketing.





As an official Baidu Agency, Nativex has successfully helped global brands and developers expand their business in China through Baidu’s marketing platform.

This achievement highlights Nativex’s expertise in leveraging Baidu, uniquely positioned as China’s premier search engine marketing platform emphasizing AI capabilities.

Baidu reaches over one billion Chinese customers, providing unmatched access to one of the largest internet user bases in the world. Its dominance in the search engine market makes it an indispensable platform for international businesses to target Chinese consumers.

Cheryl Huang, SVP of Nativex, expressed her sentiment for the award by stating, “We are honored to receive this recognition from Baidu. It demonstrates our commitment to helping brands and app developers successfully expand their business scale through Baidu Ads in the Chinese market. Our team’s deep understanding of Baidu’s platform, especially in search engine marketing, AI-driven marketing, and traffic optimization, has made Nativex the go-to partner for many leading global brands seeking immediate performance opportunities and long-term growth.”

About Nativex

Nativex is a leading digital marketing platform committed to helping brands and apps achieve cross-regional growth. With a specialized focus on media buying, influencer marketing, and creative customization, we provide innovative solutions to expand our clients’ reach across global markets. As the official agent for major Chinese advertising channels like Baidu, Xiaohongshu, Ocean Engine, and Weibo, Nativex leverages its global, localized service teams and extensive experience to help clients from different countries and industries achieve growth in China.

Contacts

marketing@mobvista.com