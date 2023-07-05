Nationwide Preventive Healthcare Company, Life Line Screening, Announces Jason Thorne as Senior Vice President of Global Business Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life Line Screening, the nation’s leading mobile preventive health screening company for cardiovascular disease and stroke risk, announces the expansion of its leadership team with Jason Thorne joining the organization as Senior Vice President of Global Business Solutions. Jason brings years of experience and expertise in the area of relationship expansion and growth in the company’s reimbursed business segments.









“I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to join Life Line Screening at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” said Jason Thorne. He added, “I look forward to helping the company build off its tremendous expansion by expanding our partnerships while continuing to deliver the highest-level experience that our partners expect.”

Jason joins Life Line Screening at a time of growth in areas including technology, therapeutic expansion, and service offering expansion in cardiovascular, stroke risk, and preventative healthcare. Life Line Screening partners with insurance providers, large corporate companies, healthcare systems, and other entities in providing comprehensive wellness screenings and wellness membership programs nationwide. Jason will be spearheading this growth to ensure Life Line Screening provides the highest level of service and value possible to all corporate partners.

“Jason has joined Life Line Screening at a point where there is a strong focus on providing innovative preventive care programs for our business, healthcare partners and our reimbursed customers through the inclusion of enhanced annual screenings focused on cardiovascular disease and stroke risk. As we grow our delivery of health support and information to all partners and customers using Life Line’s extensive platform of services, his experience will be paramount,” said Joe Jahnke, President & COO of Life Line.

More about Life Line Screening:

Life Line Screening is the nation’s leading preventive health screening platform. The company has provided health screening services to more than 10 million people nationwide during its history. Life Line Screening takes a localized community-based approach to provide health screenings to over 50,000 customers per month, employing approximately 1,000 care providers. Life Line Screening’s preventive health events are centered around vascular health, stroke prevention, metabolic health, oncology testing, and more. The company is strategically expanding its screening footprint and services to provide the best possible experience for all customers.

Contacts

Rebecca Piccoli, Rebecca.piccoli@llsa.com