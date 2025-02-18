NationsBenefits® Expands Retail Network with Walgreens, Leveraging Innovative Fintech to Improve Member Access to Health and Wellness Products Nationwide

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NationsBenefits--NationsBenefits®, the leading healthcare fintech, supplemental benefits, and outcomes platform, today announced their latest retail integration with Walgreens, one of the nation's leading integrated healthcare and pharmacy companies. This collaboration allows members of NationsBenefits’ more than 100 health plan partners to use their Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card at Walgreens locations nationwide, gaining seamless access to eligible over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness products. Powered by NationsBenefits’ proprietary Basket Analyzer Service (BAS) and Mastercard’s payment network, this integration sets a new standard for point-of-sale innovation in healthcare.

“At NationsBenefits, we are continuously innovating to remove barriers to care, and this partnership with Walgreens furthers our commitment to improving member access to the health and wellness products they need,” said Michael Parker, co-CEO of NationsBenefits. “By combining the trusted convenience of Walgreens with our advanced technology infrastructure, we are bridging gaps to access and empowering health plans to better serve their members and enhance health outcomes.”

The collaboration with Walgreens leverages NationsBenefits’ BAS technology, which is a proprietary solution that enables real-time, item-level adjudication at the point of sale, ensuring that members can seamlessly purchase approved products while maintaining compliance with health plan guidelines. By leveraging the Mastercard network, NationsBenefits enhances payment acceptance with unmatched speed, security, and flexibility, empowering members to access their benefits effortlessly at thousands of locations nationwide. This integration exemplifies fintech innovation in healthcare, simplifying the payment process while giving health plans greater visibility over benefit utilization.

Revolutionizing Access with Technology and Innovation

This collaboration exemplifies NationsBenefits’ approach to delivering member-centric care and driving improved outcomes. A member can use their Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card at Walgreens to purchase eligible health essentials with BAS-enabled precision. At home, they might receive medically tailored meals from NationsMarket, designed to address specific chronic conditions. They may also benefit from our food as medicine solutions, which offer personalized support from registered dietitians, food prescriptions, and guidance on managing medications to achieve long-term, sustainable health outcomes. Members who engage in health-promoting activities can earn rewards through the Flex Card, enhancing engagement and motivating better health decisions. These services not only enable the member access to benefits, but ensure the member’s unique health needs are met.

With Walgreens serving as a cornerstone of accessible pharmacy and wellness products, this partnership directly addresses health inequities, particularly for members in underserved communities. With 80% of health outcomes attributed to social detriments of health, providing accessible solutions is essential for health plans to make a sustainable and long-term impact on the health of their members. NationsBenefits is committed to equipping members with the tools they need to make healthier choices, simplify their healthcare experience, and improve overall well-being.

The addition of Walgreens to the NationsBenefits growing retail network is part of a broader effort to redefine access to healthcare and wellness resources, and to close critical gaps in care and support health plan members across the country.

About NationsBenefits®

NationsBenefits® is the leading provider of supplemental benefits and fintech solutions and outcomes to the healthcare industry. NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative healthcare, data analytics, gap closure, and fintech solutions aimed at driving growth, reducing costs, and delighting members. Combining its cutting-edge technology with targeted retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits empowers health plans to deliver impactful supplemental benefits to optimize member experiences and drive better health outcomes. By simplifying processes to make smarter choices and expanding access to benefits solutions, NationsBenefits aims to improve each of its members’ quality of life through its revolutionary and comprehensive suite of offerings. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.

About Walgreens

Founded in 1901, Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) has a storied heritage of caring for communities for generations, and proudly serves nearly 9 million customers and patients each day across its approximately 8,500 stores throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and leading omni-channel platforms. Walgreens has approximately 220,000 team members, including nearly 90,000 healthcare service providers, and is committed to being the first choice for retail pharmacy and health services, building trusted relationships that create healthier futures for customers, patients, team members and communities.

Walgreens is the flagship U.S. brand of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader. Its retail locations are a critical point of access and convenience in thousands of communities, with Walgreens pharmacists playing a greater role as part of the healthcare system and patients’ care teams than ever before. Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy provides critical care and pharmacy services to millions of patients with rare disease states and complex, chronic conditions.

The Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. The card can be used for eligible expenses wherever Mastercard is accepted. Valid only in the U.S. No cash access.

Media Contact:

Ashlee Piga

ashlee@noblestreammarketing.com