NationsBenefits Appoints Chelsey Berstler as Chief Commercial Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NationsBenefits®, a leading provider of supplemental benefits, flex cards and member engagement solutions for health plans, has appointed Chelsey Berstler as chief commercial officer. In this role, Berstler will lead market-facing operations including client installation and management, customer service, product performance, operational excellence and the sales and marketing functions. This new role allows NationsBenefits to expand its footprint firmly into new and existing markets and to advance opportunities to bring solutions to more health plans and their members in the future.









“We are thrilled to have Chelsey add to the depth and breadth of our leadership team as we continue to expand our relationships with key partners,” said Glenn M. Parker, founder and CEO at NationsBenefits. “Chelsey’s deep health care experience will be a valuable asset for NationsBenefits during this time of tremendous growth and momentum for our organization.”

Berstler joins NationsBenefits from a 20-year career at UnitedHealth Group (UHG) where she served in a variety of operations, strategy and finance roles. She most recently led affordability within the government businesses where she and her team worked closely with UHG’s clinical, network and operations teams to improve the total cost of care and to ensure affordable health care access for some of the nation’s most vulnerable citizens. Prior to joining UnitedHealth Group, she worked at Arthur Andersen.

Throughout her career, Berstler has demonstrated the ability to build and scale high-performing organizations while staying focused on consistently delivering strong results. She has contributed across the triple aim of health care, with significant impact on consumer and provider experiences, health outcomes and the total cost of care.

“NationsBenefits is at the forefront of innovation in bringing together fragmented supplemental benefit experiences to better address the social determinates of health that underlie rich opportunity in health care,” said Chelsey Berstler, chief commercial officer at NationsBenefits. “I am excited to focus on bringing solutions to health plans, to members and to society at large through the NationsBenefits platform.”

About NationsBenefits

NationsBenefits is a leading member engagement, benefits administration and health care company that partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative health care solutions aimed at driving growth, reducing costs and delighting members. Through its comprehensive suite of innovative supplemental benefits, payments platform and member engagement solutions, NationsBenefits helps health plans deliver high-quality benefits to their members that help address social determinants of health and improve member health outcomes and satisfaction. A compliance-focused infrastructure, proprietary technology systems and premier service delivery model allow NationsBenefits’ health plan partners to deliver high-quality, value-based care to millions of members. To learn more, visit www.NationsBenefits.com.

