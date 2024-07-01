National Winners Named in the 22nd Annual eCYBERMISSION STEM Competition

$110,000 worth of U.S. EE Savings Bonds at maturity awarded to eCYBERMISSION 6th Grade, 7th Grade, 8th Grade, and 9th Grade National-Winning Teams

CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AEOP–The U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP) announced that teams Momentum Charge (6th grade), The Water Project (7th grade), The Scientists (8th grade), and Team BioTech (9th grade) are the National Winners for their respective grade levels at the 22nd annual eCYBERMISSION National Judging & Educational Event (NJ&EE). Each team member will now receive $10,000 in U.S. EE Savings Bonds at maturity.





The weeklong event, which took place June 24 – 28 at the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, saw five National Finalist teams per grade level from across the country compete for the National Winner title. Teams presented their eCYBERMISSION projects to a panel of senior Scientist and Engineer judges from the Department of Defense, National Science Teaching Association, and the eCYBERMISSION Team Advisor of the Year, who then unanimously selected the National Winner for each grade level. Winners were announced at the National Awards Ceremony, which took place June 28. This year’s National Winners are:

Momentum Charge – 6th Grade

Momentum Charge developed three wind turbine blade models and found that their Archimedes Spiral-inspired blade performed better than more modern designs for generating energy from wind. The team is comprised of students Cooper Daniel, Xander Gonzalez, Knox Stary, and Krue Stary and led by Team Advisor Laura Stary. They hail from Southcrest Christian School in Lubbock, Texas.

The Water Project – 7th Grade

The Water Project engineered a cholera-removing filter using cobs of maize, fabric, and a plastic bottle in hopes of helping provide clean water for the people of Malawi. The team is comprised of students Clara DuPlessie and Elliana Shahan and led by Team Advisor Beth DuPlessie. They are a homeschooled team hailing from Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The Scientists – 8th Grade

The Scientists studied the interest in and potential for AI educational initiatives in schools and assessed the accuracy of ChatGPT’s mathematical reasonings. The team is comprised of students Daniel Dao, Lawrence Dao, and Eian Pracht and led by Team Advisor Nancy Jackson. They hail from Lawrence Virtual School in Robinson, Kansas.

Team BioTech – 9th Grade

Team BioTech developed Respitronics, a wearable biomedical sensor that increases access to remote healthcare for patients with chronic lower respiratory disease. The team is comprised of students Emma Simmons and Sarah Simmons and led by Team Advisor Lisa McLeod-Simmons. They are a homeschooled team hailing from Fairfield, Pennsylvania.

“The Army Educational Outreach Program represents the U.S. Army’s commitment to the advancement of STEM education and literacy, and these students are a true embodiment of that commitment,” said Christina Weber, AEOP Cooperative Agreement Manager. “We heartily congratulate the eCYBERMISSION National Winners, and all eCYBERMISSION competitors, for their drive to break barriers and improve their communities through STEM.”

“It is exciting to see so many young people showing their passion for STEM subjects early through competitions like eCYBERMISSION,” said Erika Shugart, Ph.D., Chief Executive Offer, NSTA. “Together with AEOP, we congratulate these amazing students, look forward to watching their future progress, and applaud the Team Advisors, teachers, parents, and communities that have contributed to their success.”

In addition to the National Winners, two other teams received awards at this year’s NJ&EE. Team Geriatric Robots (8th grade, Illinois) received the Army Values Award for best embodying the U.S. Army values throughout the week of NJ&EE. Team Prescription Protectors (9th grade, North Carolina) received the People’s Choice Award, which was decided by the popular vote of at-home viewers after all teams presented their projects at the National Showcase.

Registration for the 2024-2025 eCYBERMISSION competition opens in the fall. To learn more about eCYBERMISSION, please visit www.ecybermission.com.

About eCYBERMISSION

eCYBERMISSION is a free, virtual science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) competition for students in grade six to nine that promotes teamwork, self-discovery, and the real-life applications of STEM. Students work in teams, led by an adult Team Advisor, and select a problem in their community to investigate with science or solve with engineering. With eCYBERMISSION, students experience STEM firsthand and learn how they can use it to change the world while interacting with STEM professionals and competing for state, regional, and national awards. eCYBERMISSION students have applied for and received patents, expanded their projects into businesses, and achieved further national recognition, including the first ever TIME’s “Kid of the Year”. eCYBERMISSION is an Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP) competition administered by the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA).

About the Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP)

The United States Army has long recognized that a scientifically and technologically literate citizenry is our nation’s best hope for a secure, rewarding, and successful future. For over 50 years, the U.S. Army has supported a wide range of educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) for our youth, college, and graduate students, as well as our valued teachers. Through AEOP, the U.S. Army continues its long tradition and strong commitment to the advancement of STEM education and literacy. Leveraging its most valuable assets – world-class scientists and engineers and research facilities – AEOP offers our nation’s youth and teachers a collaborative, cohesive portfolio of opportunities that effectively engage future workforce generations in meaningful, real-world STEM experiences, competitions, and paid internships. For more information about AEOP, please visit www.usaeop.com.

About the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA)

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit www.nsta.org, or follow NSTA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

