National Science Teaching Association Welcomes New Board and Council Members

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NSTA–The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA), the largest professional organization in the world seeking to transform science education to benefit all through professional learning, partnerships, and advocacy, welcomed four new members to its Board of Directors and four new members to its Council.

“NSTA is led for teachers by teachers,” said Erika Shugart, Ph.D., executive director, NSTA. “I appreciate this amazing group of educators who are generously giving their time to ensure that NSTA remains important and meaningful in our members’ professional lives.”

The new board members join a 13-member board that oversees NSTA’s finances, policies and procedures, and strategic planning. New board members include

Alicia Conerly, NSTA President-Elect



Instructional Specialist for Marion County School District, Columbia, Mississippi





Leena Bakshi, NSTA Division Director, Multicultural/Equity in Science Education



Executive Director, STEM4Real, Honolulu, Hawaii





Lisa Brown, NSTA Division Director, Preservice Teacher Preparation



Associate Professor, College of Education, Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, Texas





Deborah Hanuscin, NSTA Division Director, Research in Science Education



Professor, Science, Math, and Technology Education and Elementary Education, Western Washington University, Bellingham, Washington

The council is comprised of 18 district directors, and each member is the official representative of NSTA in their geographic district and serves as the primary liaison on issues of importance to science and improvement of science education at all levels. The council functions as the advisory body to the board of directors. New council members include

Kelly Moore, NSTA District VI Director (North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee)



Associate Professor of Biology, Walters State Community College, Morristown, Tennessee





Tyler Dufrene, NSTA District VII Director (Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi)



Secondary Science Teacher, Hahnville High School, Raceland, Louisiana





Omah Williams-Duncan, NSTA District XIII Director (New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas)



Associate Professor in Teacher Education— STEM Emphasis, University of Houston- Clear Lake, Houston, Texas

Craig Richard, NSTA District I Director (Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island)



Eighth-Grade Science Teacher and Academic Coordinator, North Andover Middle School, North Andover, Massachusetts

For a complete listing of the NSTA Board of Directors and Council, please visit https://www.nsta.org/leadership.

