National Science Teaching Association Welcomes New Board and Council Members

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NSTA–The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA), the largest professional organization in the world seeking to transform science education to benefit all through professional learning, partnerships, and advocacy, welcomed four new members to its Board of Directors and four new members to its Council.

“NSTA is led for teachers by teachers,” said Erika Shugart, Ph.D., executive director, NSTA. “I appreciate this amazing group of educators who are generously giving their time to ensure that NSTA remains important and meaningful in our members’ professional lives.”

The new board members join a 13-member board that oversees NSTA’s finances, policies and procedures, and strategic planning. New board members include

  • Alicia Conerly, NSTA President-Elect

    Instructional Specialist for Marion County School District, Columbia, Mississippi

  • Leena Bakshi, NSTA Division Director, Multicultural/Equity in Science Education

    Executive Director, STEM4Real, Honolulu, Hawaii

  • Lisa Brown, NSTA Division Director, Preservice Teacher Preparation

    Associate Professor, College of Education, Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, Texas

  • Deborah Hanuscin, NSTA Division Director, Research in Science Education

    Professor, Science, Math, and Technology Education and Elementary Education, Western Washington University, Bellingham, Washington

The council is comprised of 18 district directors, and each member is the official representative of NSTA in their geographic district and serves as the primary liaison on issues of importance to science and improvement of science education at all levels. The council functions as the advisory body to the board of directors. New council members include

  • Kelly Moore, NSTA District VI Director (North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee)

    Associate Professor of Biology, Walters State Community College, Morristown, Tennessee

  • Tyler Dufrene, NSTA District VII Director (Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi)

    Secondary Science Teacher, Hahnville High School, Raceland, Louisiana

  • Omah Williams-Duncan, NSTA District XIII Director (New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas)

    Associate Professor in Teacher Education—STEM Emphasis, University of Houston- Clear Lake, Houston, Texas

  • Craig Richard, NSTA District I Director (Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island)

    Eighth-Grade Science Teacher and Academic Coordinator, North Andover Middle School, North Andover, Massachusetts

For a complete listing of the NSTA Board of Directors and Council, please visit https://www.nsta.org/leadership.

About NSTA

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators can grow professionally and excel in their careers. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit https://www.nsta.org/, or follow NSTA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Kate Falk, NSTA

(703) 312-9211

kfalk@nsta.org

