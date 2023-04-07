National Propane Gas Association Selects Qualpay as Preferred Payments Partner for Propane Industry

Qualpay is advancing payments and innovation across the propane energy industry

SAN MATEO, Calif. & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualpay, a leading cloud-based payments platform, today announced the exclusive affinity endorsement from the National Propane Gas Association (NPGA), the national trade association representing the U.S. propane industry, as the preferred industry vendor for payment processing.

Qualpay is recognized within the industry for providing customers the benefits of an integrated payment gateway and merchant account, simplified cash reconciliation and easy-to-use, customizable business reporting. Qualpay’s payments technology empowers the NPGA to create value for their members by reducing costs and streamlining back-office operations. Members considering an update to Qualpay’s integrated payments platform will receive a detailed analysis outlining the savings they can expect based on their specific history, customer base and requirements.

“Our team at Qualpay has incredible experience working with businesses both small and large across the energy industry,” said Craig Gass, CEO of Qualpay. “This endorsement from the NPGA is truly a testament to our industry leadership, expertise, and a recognition of our dedication to customer success. We are looking forward to building on that knowledge as we work with members of the NPGA to upgrade their business with customizable payment solutions that work for their business.”

“Qualpay is simplifying the way businesses do payments, making them the right partner of choice in payment solutions for our member organizations,” said Stephen Kaminski, NPGA President and CEO. “We look forward to building our partnership with Qualpay and supporting members with solutions that address the unique challenges of the industry as an aid in driving their business forward.”

If you are a NPGA member interested in upgrading your legacy system, please visit www.qualpay.com.

About Qualpay

Qualpay is a technology-first payments platform. Qualpay simplifies and improves the payments process for merchants across a range of industries. Qualpay’s comprehensive system addresses and resolves the payment challenges B2B and B2C businesses face, ensuring a stronger, more robust infrastructure that allows companies to focus on growing their business. Qualpay’s reporting intelligence and data analytics allow customers to manage their payment finances quickly and efficiently, saving time and money. Simply put, Qualpay provides a better way to manage payments. For more information, visit www.qualpay.com.

About National Propane Gas Association

The National Propane Gas Association (NPGA) is the national trade association representing the U.S. propane industry. NPGA’s membership includes small businesses and large corporations engaged in the retail marketing of propane gas and appliances, producers and wholesalers of propane, manufacturers and distributors of propane gas appliances and equipment, fabricators of propane gas cylinders, tanks, and trucks, and propane transporters. With more than 2,400 member companies in all 50 states, the association represents every segment of the propane industry. NPGA’s mission is to advance safety and to increase the use of propane through sound public policy.

