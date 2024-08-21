National Lemonade Day Expands to Denver: Kicking Off with a Youth Entrepreneurship Workshop

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lemonade Day, a well-established national non-profit organization that empowers young children through an experiential entrepreneurship program, is expanding. The organization announced that it is establishing a Lemonade Day Chapter in Denver, Colorado to bring this empowering experience to more kids. Since 2007, Lemonade Day has served more than 1.5 million young resilient children, fueling an 85% increase in their growth mindset.





“Lemonade Day introduces kids in grades K-8th to entrepreneurship by wrapping the simple, yet profound experience of a lemonade stand with important lessons and learnings,” explained Nicole Cassier-Mason, chief executive officer of Lemonade Day National. “By planting a seed of entrepreneurship in children, we nurture the skills, agency, and growth mindset needed for their future. We envision a world where every child’s innate potential is unleashed through entrepreneurship, inspiring them to lead, innovate, and positively impact their communities and themselves.”

Transforming the classic lemonade stand into a dynamic entrepreneurial adventure, Lemonade Day empowers every child with the tools and confidence to launch their own business, learn valuable skills, and taste sweet success. Crafting a rich tapestry of learning, the organization’s program weaves entrepreneurship, financial savvy, and life skills into every child’s journey, turning the lemonade stand into a fun classroom without walls. To strengthen the backbone of Lemonade Day, its local leadership team empowers partners and philanthropic supporters with the resources and insights needed to fuel a youth entrepreneurship ecosystem, weaving a network of support that propels youth, their families, and the entire community forward.

It has been proven that communities that rally behind Lemonade Day benefit as much as the kids and their adult mentors do. “Our goal is to mobilize civic leaders, volunteers, businesses, youth organizations, schools, and faith-based institutions to champion youth entrepreneurship,” stated Carolina Lizzio, Lemonade Day’s Denver Market Manager. “Together, we inspire citizens to rally behind every lemonade stand, seeding future success and civic engagement.”

To kick off the national organization’s expansion into Denver, Lemonade Day will be hosting a youth entrepreneurship workshop called “Lemonade Day University” (a.k.a. “LemonU”), for 150 kids at Young Americans Bank on Saturday, September 28th, 9:00am to 2:00pm.

At LemonU, kids will be taught how to set goals, develop a business plan and budget, and create a brand and marketing plan. They will learn about safe site location, health sanitation, and customer service to maximize profit. Kids will pitch their plan to secure a $30-$50 micro-loan investment and will also have the chance to win free supplies and materials to help put their plan in action to achieve their dreams. Trained instructors will coach youth on how to spend some of their hard-earned money on themselves; save some and invest in their futures by opening a bank account, and share some with a charity of their choice. Graduates of LemonU will leave the workshop armed and ready to launch their business and have a public selling experience – on a day of their family’s choosing.

With incredible support from the Daniels Fund and Adolph Coors Foundation, Lemonade Day is able to offer the program for free to all Denver participants via these options:

Lemonade Day University at Young Americans Bank – This free 1-day in-person workshop is for children in grades 3 rd to 8 th grade. Click here to register online and secure your child’s spot. Space is limited to 150 participants. If the workshop is full, a waitlist can be joined.

to 8 grade. Click here to register online and secure your child’s spot. Space is limited to 150 participants. If the workshop is full, a waitlist can be joined. My Lemonade Day App – Parents can directly access the Lemonade Day curriculum via this digital platform. The My Lemonade Day app provides an animated, interactive experience where kids have access to a series of lessons that step them through the process of owning and operating their own lemonade business. It can be downloaded for iOS and android platforms and does not require Wi-Fi for use. Caring adults mentoring their child will follow a 2-step process to register youth and unlock their access to the program. Mentor training materials can be found in the Mentor Portal.

– Parents can directly access the Lemonade Day curriculum via this digital platform. The My Lemonade Day app provides an animated, interactive experience where kids have access to a series of lessons that step them through the process of owning and operating their own lemonade business. It can be downloaded for iOS and android platforms and does not require Wi-Fi for use. Caring adults mentoring their child will follow a 2-step process to register youth and unlock their access to the program. Mentor training materials can be found in the Mentor Portal. Youth Workbooks and Mentor Guides – Schools, youth organizations, community centers, and churches can contact the Denver Market Manager to learn about partnership opportunities for the 2024/2025 school year, which include free customized training and implementation guides, resources, and extension programs.

Help your child kickstart the school year and watch your young entrepreneur flourish as they turn concepts into reality, build confidence, and develop leadership skills that last a lifetime. Anyone and everyone can be involved in Lemonade Day! Young entrepreneurs with lemonade stands need mentors, investors, business partners, great locations, and customers. Donors and volunteers are also needed to make Lemonade Day a success, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Join us today and witness the magic that happens when kids are introduced to the power of entrepreneurship!

Learn more about Lemonade Day in this quick video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnUUJ5R_Zy8&t=2s

Find out more information or register for the Lemonade Day Denver program by visiting: https://lemonadeday.org/denver

About Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day is a national non-profit dedicated to teaching youth in grades K-8 important business, financial, character-building, and life skills that are the key ingredients to having an entrepreneurial growth mindset. Playing a vital role in the education and workforce ecosystem, Lemonade Day operates in 104 licensed affiliate markets. Over 18 years, the organization has immersed over 1.5 MILLION kids (and counting) in its experiential entrepreneurship learning program – kids who collectively have earned over $352.5 MILLION in sales, generating $270 MILLION in profit, and $142.5 MILLION in donations. Visit lemonadeday.org.

Contacts

Carolina Lizzio, Lemonade Day Denver Market Manager



(720) 702-3204 or carolina@lemonadeday.org