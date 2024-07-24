National Headache Foundation to Launch OperationBrainstorm.org™ Online Hub Dedicated to Headache and Migraine Support for the Military Community

This online resource is designed to virtually help members of the military community navigate their headache and migraine care journey

OperationBrainstorm.org to be rolled out at the 125th Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Headache Foundation (NHF) today announces the launch of OperationBrainstorm.org, the next phase of Operation Brainstorm™. This will become an online destination hub for active duty, veterans and their families affected by headache disorders, migraine disease, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). OperationBrainstorm.org will be highlighted at the 125th Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Convention in Louisville, Kentucky from July 27 to August 1, 2024, where thousands of their more than 1.4M members will be gathering.





On average, members of the military community have experienced 10 years of non-prescription medicine use before any US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved headache-specific treatment is offered. Operation Brainstorm’s program goal is to shorten the timeline to diagnosis, care and treatment by providing a detailed roadmap of support, resources and education in an easy-to-understand format. The key learning from the Operation Brainstorm 18-month Listening Tour was that everyone wants to understand how to advocate for themselves. Self-management includes understanding headache basics, navigating treatment, locating providers, and accessing appropriate care team members, and ultimately when needed, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Headache Center of Excellence.

“Military community feedback led us to develop this online resource as it supports active duty and veterans’ demands for answers to their questions regarding headache and migraine care and treatment,” said Susan Stone, MBA, CEO and Executive Director of the NHF. “They also wanted to engage with fellow military personnel to discover personal solutions and support systems to help them thrive. Through Operation Brainstorm, we will be providing the military community with both collective interaction and now an online resource to ultimately allow everyone to fully engage and live their best lives.”

“These disorders can take an immense toll on a veteran’s physical and emotional health,” said Vincent Martin, MD, FACP, NHF Board President. “More than 20 percent of post-9/11 combat veterans are currently living with migraine disease. From the physiological symptoms that can cause debilitating pain to the negative impact they may have on relationships or professional endeavors, these conditions can unfortunately follow service members home long after their deployment.”

The National Headache Foundation will be working closely with the VFW focused on their healthcare priority of providing service members and veterans with timely access to high-quality health care without increasing cost shares. Operation Brainstorm.org will support this priority to ensure those living with headache disorders and migraine disease understand their path to diagnosis, care and treatment to optimize quality of life and improve overall health outcomes.

