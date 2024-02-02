National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards IDIQ Research and Development Contract with $794 Million Ceiling to Solis Applied Science Team, Including Sidus Space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company is proud to announce it is a member of the Solis Applied Science, LLC Team which was selected by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s (NGA) to provide research and development services to NGA’s Research and Development directorate.





The NGA awarded the Research and Development Contract (RDC) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract on January 25, 2024, to Solis Applied Science, LLC, one of four IDIQ awardees. Task orders will be completed among the IDIQ awardees, with the first task order scheduled for February 2024.

“The opportunity to contribute to NGA’s Research and Development Contract aligns seamlessly with Sidus Space’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of space technology and data services,” said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space. “As part of the Solis team, we are excited to leverage our expertise in driving innovation, testing prototypes, and advancing capabilities that will shape the future of geospatial intelligence.”

Sidus Space expects to actively contribute to RDC activities, focusing on the development, maturation, testing, and integration of R&D concepts into functional prototypes as a member of the Solis team. The scope of RDC projects encompasses groundbreaking research in foundational geospatial-intelligence, advanced phenomenologies, and cutting-edge analytic technologies. For more information on the NGA’s $794 million Research and Development Contract, view NGA’s official announcement here.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

