National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the operator of the largest cinema advertising platform in the U.S., plans to release its fiscal third quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 to be followed by a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 300-8521 or for international participants (412) 317-6026. Participants should register at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available to interested parties at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section. Participants should allow at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call to register, download and install necessary audio software. The replay of the conference call will be available until midnight Eastern Time, November 23, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international participants (412) 317-6671, and conference ID 10183946. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising platform in the U.S., we unite brands with young, diverse audiences through the power of movies and popular culture. NCM’s The Noovie® Show is presented exclusively in 42 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC). NCM’s cinema advertising platform offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with more than 18,849 screens in over 1,452 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) go beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile, and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Dan Dorenkamp



800-844-0935



investors@ncm.com