National Chi Nan University Selects Juniper Networks AI-driven Wireless Solutions to Empower a Transformative Digital-led Campus

With Juniper’s AI-driven solutions, NCNU can provide a seamless and reliable networking experience for its students and staff, enabling a transformative learning environment for all

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks® (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that National Chi Nan University (NCNU) has implemented Juniper’s AI-driven wireless solutions. With Juniper’s Access Points driven by Mist AI™, NCNU is able to provide a seamless wireless network experience for its students and staff while delivering on its vision of becoming an AI-integrated university.

With enrollment averaging around 6500 students each year and over 700 faculty members, NCNU is one of Taiwan’s 13 academic research centers supporting the Ministry of Education in key research studies. Beyond its contribution to the nation’s research programs, NCNU’s goal is to build a digitally-led campus to further enable hybrid learning experiences for its students undergoing the Executive Master of Business Administration program (EMBA).

For its EMBA students, changes in post-pandemic learning styles have increased their expectations for seamless access to online classes and digital resources. Lectures need to be carried out disruption-free, regardless of time and location, especially in a blended learning environment where students require the flexibility of virtual and in-person interactions. NCNU needed a smarter and more robust high-speed wireless network to adapt to the students’ growing digital expectations.

This entailed a comprehensive reassessment of its previous network infrastructure and the transformation of its wireless network into one that could facilitate high-speed wireless connections throughout its campuses. Having selected and implemented the Juniper AP43 Wireless Access Points in conjunction with Juniper Mist Cloud, NCNU has now significantly optimized the performance of its network across its EMBA classes for an improved learning experience.

For instance, the AI-powered Juniper Mist Wi-Fi Assurance and Juniper Marvis Virtual Network Assistant cloud services allow NCNU to proactively monitor the network and quickly resolve issues, reducing the need for human intervention and freeing up the university’s IT team’s time to focus on more strategic tasks. With disruptions lessened, applications are also more responsive, with the network able to automatically adapt to unexpected surges in usage.

As a result, zero Wi-Fi trouble tickets have been logged1 since Juniper’s AI-driven solutions were implemented. NCNU’s enhanced user experience has significantly improved the overall quality of learning for all its students while simultaneously aligning with the university’s vision of establishing an AI-powered campus to continuously improve a digital-led environment for its students and staff.

Supporting Quotes:

“ To cater to the evolving needs of our students across multiple campuses, particularly our EMBA students, National Chi Nan University required a wireless networking solution that is reliable, cost-effective, and one that we could manage remotely for ease of IT operations. Juniper’s AI-driven solutions have allowed us to do just that through undisrupted connectivity and ease of automation. Not only are we able to enhance the overall educational experience for our EMBA students, but we are also now one step closer to fulfilling our vision of becoming an AI-integrated campus.”

– Dr. Hsiao Guisen, CTO, National Chi Nan University

“ Through our long-term partnership with National Chi Nan University, we are pleased to have been selected to transform their campus Wi-Fi experience with our AI-driven solutions to meet the university’s growing needs. This is in addition to the provision of our routing and switching solutions that have been operational in their network for the past decade. Through our Juniper Mist solutions, NCNU can better scale its networking requirements in accordance with its needs, all while working towards creating a transformative educational environment for its students.”

– Eric Lin, Country Manager, Juniper Networks Taiwan

Additional Resources:

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security, and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability, and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 From the time of solution implementation in mid of 2023 to the date of publishing this data in January 2024, NCNU had received no network related trouble tickets.

Contacts

Amanda Seow



Juniper Networks



+65 6959 0506



amandase@juniper.net