National Australia Bank Selects CrowdStrike to Protect SMBs from Cybersecurity Threats

Australia’s largest business bank partners with the global cybersecurity leader to deliver security with the speed, expertise and flexibility customers need to stop breaches

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced a strategic partnership with National Australia Bank (NAB), Australia’s largest business bank. NAB is providing one year of complimentary access to CrowdStrike Falcon® Go – the industry’s leading AI-powered cybersecurity protection for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).





According to the CrowdStrike 2024 Global Threat Report, the financial services industry continues to be heavily targeted by eCrime threat actors. In addition, SMBs are uniquely at risk when it comes to cyberattacks, as 60% of SMBs that suffer a data breach go out of business within six months of the attack. SMBs often lack the resources, technical expertise and mature security infrastructure that large organizations use to defend against modern threats.

NAB is building in customer protection by providing access to CrowdStrike Falcon Go for its SMB customers. Falcon Go includes next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and device control for USB device protection, which is AI-powered by a single, lightweight agent that’s easy to deploy and manage for smaller organizations.

“The number of cyber attacks impacting small businesses continues to grow year on year, and our research tells us small and medium businesses are one of the least cyber prepared sectors. As Australia’s leading business bank, we have an important role to play to help educate and assist the small and medium-sized businesses that bank with us to ensure they remain secure,” said NAB Chief Security Officer, Sandro Bucchianeri. “By working with CrowdStrike, we’re looking to connect customers with some of the best and most trusted cyber defenses. We’re urging all businesses to evaluate their security before it’s too late.”

“CrowdStrike Falcon Go is AI-powered and purpose-built to bring modern cybersecurity to smaller businesses. It’s easy to use and stops breaches,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer for CrowdStrike. “For NAB to recognise the need to help educate and protect its customers is both innovative and responsible. At CrowdStrike, we talk about cybersecurity being a team sport, and this initiative from NAB is a quintessential example of that in practice, raising the cybersecurity bar for small and medium-sized businesses across Australia and the region.”

Further information about CrowdStrike Falcon Go and how CrowdStrike works with SMBs is available on the CrowdStrike website.

