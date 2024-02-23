Nathan Henry Joins ProfitOptics as Executive Director, Vice President of Digital Strategy and Design

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProfitOptics is excited to announce the addition of Nathan Henry to our team as Executive Director, and Vice President of Digital Strategy & Design. Nathan is a distinguished digital strategy leader known for his user-centric approach to product management and UX design. With a wealth of experience in user experience-driven industries like Gaming, Nathan’s expertise will be crucial in driving ProfitOptics forward and expanding the business’s verticals.





Nathan brings a wealth of experience from several digital strategy and product leadership roles, where he has demonstrated an exceptional ability to lead teams, navigate complex challenges, and deliver results. His user experience and product work are award-winning, and his strategic vision and deep understanding of digital product development come together to deliver customer-centric solutions that are engaging, rewarding, and fun.

In Nathan’s words, “Joining ProfitOptics presents an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience in digital strategy and design to drive growth and innovation across customer-focused industries like Hospitality, Gaming, and Financial Services. I’m deeply passionate about user experience and I’m looking forward to collaborating with the talented engineering and strategy teams at ProfitOptics to create engaging experiences.”

Geoff Marlatt, CEO of ProfitOptics, says, “We are excited to have Nathan on board as we continue to expand our digital capabilities and explore new markets. His expertise in digital strategy and proven track record in leading successful customer-facing initiatives make him an invaluable addition to our team.”

Tony Pericle, Founder of ProfitOptics and Executive Chairman, added, “Nathan will be instrumental in shaping ProfitOptics’ digital strategy. His focus on user experience and commitment to creating industry-leading products will enhance our offerings and help our customers achieve new heights.”

We are proud to have Nathan onboard. His energy and zest for life, paired with his unique blend of technical acumen, UX experience, and strategic vision, make him a valuable asset to both the ProfitOptics team and our clients.

Contact us today at Profitoptics.com to learn more or to arrange a conversation with Nathan. We can’t wait to see what we will achieve together!

