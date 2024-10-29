NATA CS Acquires Soar SMS, Expanding Its Role as the Premier Aviation Compliance, Safety, and Security Platform

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NATA CS, a trusted leader in aviation security and identity management for charter operators, cargo providers and airports, is excited to announce the acquisition of Soar SMS, a dynamic and innovative new player in the aviation compliance and safety management sector. Soar has quickly distinguished itself as a technology-driven platform, uniquely leveraging AI and automation to address modern safety challenges. This acquisition further strengthens NATA CS’s position as the industry’s leading hub for aviation compliance, safety and security.





The integration of Soar’s cutting-edge platform with NATA CS’s robust identity management and security systems will create a transformative, AI-powered solution. This next-generation platform offers real-time identity management, predictive safety oversight, and comprehensive regulatory compliance, positioning the combined solution to serve aviation operators—airports, cargo, charter and ground services—through an all-in-one interface that simplifies processes and maximizes efficiency.

“The acquisition of Soar SMS represents a significant leap forward for NATA CS and the aviation industry,” said Jiri Marousek, CEO of NATA CS. “Soar’s fresh, innovative approach, combined with their ability to capitalize on the newest advancements in AI and automation, makes them a perfect fit for our vision of the future. Together, we’re building a platform that not only meets today’s challenges but anticipates tomorrow’s, offering unparalleled efficiency, safety, and security. We are thrilled to welcome Soar’s talented team as we continue to lead the way in aviation compliance and security.”

Soar SMS has earned a reputation for its modern, technology-driven approach to safety management. By using AI and automation, Soar’s platform streamlines safety checks, identifies risks in real time, and proactively suggests preventative measures—ensuring operators meet FAA and international safety standards with far less manual oversight. Now, through the integration with NATA CS, Soar’s advanced safety capabilities will be combined with industry-leading identity management and security, creating a powerful, unified solution that sets a new standard for the aviation industry.

“We’re incredibly excited to join forces with NATA CS,” said Gary Tougas, co-founder of Soar SMS. “As a technology-first company, we’ve designed Soar to harness the latest in AI and automation, helping aviation operators transform their safety processes. Now, by joining NATA CS, we’re able to combine our innovative safety tools with best-in-class identity and security management, providing a seamless experience for our customers and raising the bar for compliance, safety and security.”

William Zhang, co-founder of Soar SMS, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to scale our vision. By merging Soar’s AI-powered safety platform with NATA CS’s deep experience and leadership in aviation security, we’re not just enhancing our capabilities—we’re creating an entirely new approach to managing aviation operations. This partnership sets the foundation for greater innovation and industry-wide impact.”

The combination of Soar’s advanced capabilities with NATA CS’s established platform will bring unprecedented levels of automation, AI-driven decision-making and proactive risk management to aviation operators. This acquisition underscores NATA CS’s commitment to offering the most adaptable, future-proof solutions in the aviation sector, ensuring compliance, safety and security are managed seamlessly from a single platform.

About NATA CS

NATA CS is a leading identity management and security platform serving the aviation industry from charter to cargo and airports. Having over 20 years of experience working with the TSA and other regulatory bodies, NATA CS offers a fully paperless, real-time solution that integrates the latest in biometrics, AI, and automation to help aviation operators maintain the highest levels of security, compliance, and efficiency.

About Soar SMS

Soar SMS is a modern aviation safety management system designed to help operators maintain compliance with safety regulations and standards. As an innovative leader in the field, Soar uses AI and automation to streamline safety oversight, reduce risk, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:



Claudia Culmone



Marketing Communications Manager



NATA CS



Phone: +1.703.842.5317



Email: claudia@natacs.aero

Website: https://info.natacs.aero/