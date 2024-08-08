Home Business Wire Naspers: Executive Leadership and Board Change
CAPE TOWN, South Africa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Naspers Limited (Naspers) (JSE: NPN): The Naspers and Prosus boards announce that after 29 years of exemplary leadership and service, Basil Sgourdos will retire from his position as Group Chief Financial Officer and financial director of both companies effective 30 November 2024.

Basil has had a broad and varied career at Naspers and Prosus having joined the Company in 1994, initially as the finance manager of the South African operations division in MultiChoice before taking on a number of other global leadership positions within the Group. He was appointed Group Chief Financial Director of Naspers in July 2014 and of Prosus since its listing in 2019.

Koos Bekker, Chairman of Naspers and Prosus said, “While Basil will remain active in his role for another few months, I would like to take this opportunity to recognise and thank Basil for his dedicated service to the Company over the last 29 years. During this time, Basil has contributed to the establishment of the Group as a leading global e-commerce company, creating significant value for shareholders. The boards sincerely thank Basil for his committed leadership and superb contribution”.

The human resources and remuneration committees and nomination committees will begin the process to secure a suitably qualified successor to assume the role of Group Chief Financial Officer. The market will be advised of this decision in due course.

JSE sponsor to Naspers

Investec Bank Limited

About Naspers

Established in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself to become a global consumer internet company and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Through Prosus, the group operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth potential, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. Prosus has its primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam, and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Naspers is the majority owner of Prosus.

In South Africa, Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector and is committed to building its internet and ecommerce companies. These include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, Autotrader, Property24 and PayU, in addition to Media24, South Africa’s leading print and digital media business.

Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa and a level 1 American Depository Receipt (ADR) programme which trades on an over-the-counter basis in the US.

For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.

Naspers Labs

In 2019, Naspers Labs, a youth development programme designed to transform and launch South Africa’s unemployed youth into economic activity, was launched. Naspers Labs focuses on digital skills and training, enabling young people to pursue tech careers.

