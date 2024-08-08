Naspers: Executive Leadership and Board Change

CAPE TOWN, South Africa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Naspers Limited (Naspers) (JSE: NPN): The Naspers and Prosus boards announce that after 29 years of exemplary leadership and service, Basil Sgourdos will retire from his position as Group Chief Financial Officer and financial director of both companies effective 30 November 2024.

Basil has had a broad and varied career at Naspers and Prosus having joined the Company in 1994, initially as the finance manager of the South African operations division in MultiChoice before taking on a number of other global leadership positions within the Group. He was appointed Group Chief Financial Director of Naspers in July 2014 and of Prosus since its listing in 2019.

Koos Bekker, Chairman of Naspers and Prosus said, “While Basil will remain active in his role for another few months, I would like to take this opportunity to recognise and thank Basil for his dedicated service to the Company over the last 29 years. During this time, Basil has contributed to the establishment of the Group as a leading global e-commerce company, creating significant value for shareholders. The boards sincerely thank Basil for his committed leadership and superb contribution”.

The human resources and remuneration committees and nomination committees will begin the process to secure a suitably qualified successor to assume the role of Group Chief Financial Officer. The market will be advised of this decision in due course.

