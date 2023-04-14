<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Nashville State Community College to Deploy YuJa Video and Panorama Digital Accessibility...
Business Wire

Nashville State Community College to Deploy YuJa Video and Panorama Digital Accessibility Platforms Across Seven Tennessee Campuses

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc. announces a new agreement with Nashville State Community College (NSCC), which has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility platform to help enhance teaching and learning as well as the accessibility of its digital course and media content across its seven campuses. The institution is one of 37 community and technical colleges in the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) system, the largest system of higher education in Tennessee.

YuJa will replace two other products the institution was using. The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform provides full-scale media management, a complete portfolio of lecture and video capture tools, course and event live streaming, video editing, and other robust features in a secure, all-in-one platform. In addition, the university will be able to take advantage of other tools that increase interactivity and drive collaboration, such as video quizzing, in-video commenting, and in-depth analytics to help guide decision-making institutionally.

YuJa Panorama will combine with the Video Platform to provide a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessible, engaging video and media content to students. YuJa Panorama also will help course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective. Both Panorama and the Video Platform integrate directly with D2L Brightspace, the institution’s learning management system.

“YuJa has built a strong relationship of trust within the TBR system. Our focus on higher education, commitment to innovation, along with constantly expanding features and benefits, and responsive support have all earned YuJa a stellar reputation in the ed-tech space,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for NSCC to see the benefits firsthand.”

ABOUT NASHVILLE STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Founded in 1970, Nashville State Community College has been dedicated to bringing affordable and accessible higher education to Middle Tennessee for decades. Nashville State offers more than 80 program offerings with flexible online options, where students can earn an associate degree or career-ready credential, or transfer credits to a four-year institution. The college serves a broad geographic area comprised of Davidson, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery, and Stewart counties.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson

1-888-257-2278

Articoli correlati

DoubleVerify to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Perficient Launches Envision Online Digital Transformation Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
Envision Online Provides a Suite of Proprietary Strategy Tools, Historical Industry Data, and Best Practices to Quickly Deliver Actionable...
Continua a leggere

Mikro Grafeio plans to target over 600 companies in USA for their business expansion into India

Business Wire Business Wire -
Drive India-US business relationship 5-city roadshow planned from April 23 to May 2 - Princeton, NJ; Boston, MA; Atlanta, GA;...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

DoubleVerify to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

Business Wire