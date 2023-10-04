Nardello & Co. Continues Expansion With Addition of LA-based Cybersecurity Expert James M. Aquilina to Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global investigations firm Nardello & Co. announced today that James M. Aquilina has joined its Advisory Board.





Aquilina is an accomplished business leader and strategic advisor, a renowned cybersecurity expert and digital investigator, a regular speaker and commentator, and a published author. He currently serves on the boards of various health care, cybersecurity, and film technology organizations.

Aquilina was President of Aon Global Cyber Solutions after its acquisition of Stroz Friedberg, the technical and security consulting firm he built with other former federal law enforcement officers from the ground up. He has a demonstrated history of building and leading world-class teams in digital forensics, data protection, and business intelligence and investigations. He has been selected as a special master or court-appointed neutral in various complex digital evidence matters.

Before entering the private sector, Aquilina served nearly a decade as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, where he led significant multi-defendant cybercrime investigations and prosecutions, served as a member of the Los Angeles Electronic Crimes Task Force and chair of the Computer Intrusion Working Group, and helped establish and run the Legal Section of the FBI’s Emergency Operations Center following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“Our Advisory Board has been a key asset to our firm since its inception, and James brings exceptional expertise in leading increasingly sophisticated cyber matters with national and global ramifications,” said Dan Nardello, Chairman & CEO of Nardello & Co.

As Nardello & Co. marks its 20th anniversary, the addition of Aquilina bolsters Nardello’s prominence in the cybersecurity and data privacy sector, after the arrival of Timothy Gallagher, who joined earlier this year as Chief Security Officer and Managing Director and the addition of former federal prosecutor and cybercrime lawyer Wendy Wu last month in Los Angeles. His appointment also contributes to the firm’s recent growth in LA, following the opening of its Century City office last year, led by Managing Director Amie Chang and the more recent arrival of Wu. Nardello has grown by more than 30 percent overall in the past three years, with women at the firm comprising 50% of senior leadership roles.

“It’s a privilege to join Nardello after being impressed by their integrity and outstanding talent for many years,” said Aquilina. “I look forward to contributing my experience to assist with and advise on the firm’s continued growth.”

Aquilina earned his JD from University of California Berkeley School of Law, where he was Richard Erskine Academic Fellow, and earned his BA magna cum laude at Georgetown University.

