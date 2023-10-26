Naples based board-certified health and performance specialists announce formation of personal excellence consultancy GAIN™

NAPLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Multi-certified, credentialed and with decades of experience leading and coaching high performers and maintaining superior performance in their own past high-pressure professions, Jennifer Gross, PhD., and Dean Gross, NSCA-CPT, announce completion of the ramp up and the formal public launch of GAIN™, a work-life balance specialty practice dedicated to improving executive health and performance.

While most business coaches, nutritionists, personal trainers, and life coaches focus narrowly on those topics with little to no formal training across all specialties, GAIN is believed to be the only such practice that combines a triumvirate of services under one umbrella that helps clients achieve a gratifying balance in business, personal and family life and health through GAIN’s unique mind-body-nutrition approach.

Jennifer and Dean once lived the unsustainable life of success at all costs. They intimately understand the challenges – and the liberation – that comes with recalibrating mind, body, and performance.

“Our education, business and life experiences have equipped us with extensive, cutting-edge knowledge and strategies in methods of achieving peak performance, neuroscience, integrative nutrition, physiology, intervention, psychology, sociology, transformational mindset and lifestyle medicine,” Jennifer said.

GAIN creates a completely personalized roadmap to optimal health and peak performance for its clients that suits their unique body, lifestyle, preferences, and goals. Their concierge-style, signature, 90-day program empowers and transforms lives.

“Ever since I was young, growth and strategy execution were of the utmost priority to me,” observed Dean. “Whether it was figuring out strategies to excel in sports, school or health, I was always on a mission to find the ultimate roadmap to help me attain my goals. My experience up to this point has not only changed my life for the better but has positioned me well to help others.”

Dean earned his bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science with a minor in Psychology from Western Michigan University. Through the National Strength and Conditioning Association, he is certified as both a Certified Personal Trainer (NSCA-CPT), as well as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS).

Dean is certified in Strategic Intervention under the teachings of Tony Robbins at the Robbins-Madanes Center for Strategic Intervention, in Hypnotherapy through the Jacquin Hypnosis Academy, and is certified as a Brain Health Professional through Amen University.

Jennifer earned her certification as a Health & Performance Coach through the Institute of Integrative Nutrition of New York and The American Association of Drugless Practitioners.

She holds her doctorate in Holistic Nutrition from the University of Natural Health, earned her Bachelor of Science from Stetson University, and has completed certification programs and CEs for lifestyle medicine and nutrition through The American College of Lifestyle Medicine as well as through Dr. McDougall’s Health & Medical Center. She is also a Certified Holistic Nutrition Practitioner and a Certified Natural Health Practitioner.

“As an entrepreneur, mom and wife, I also understand the guilt and burden that sometimes comes with taking time for ourselves,” Jennifer said. “However, I know from experience the incredible reward of being able to serve in a more effective and massive way when I take time to better myself. This is why I am so passionate about empowering people to reclaim their vitality and unlock greater fulfillment, balance, and happiness in all areas of their life!”

For more information and to download your own personal Balance Guide, click here.

Contacts

Jennifer McLucas



jennifer@clearviewcom.com

828-335-2514