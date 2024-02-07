Napier Continuum, the Next Generation of AML Compliance Now Available as Plug-and-Play Hosted Service or Headless API

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Napier, the London-based global financial crime compliance RegTech, is pleased to announce that its award-winning Anti Money Laundering (AML) platform, Napier Continuum is now available through two new service offerings: Napier Continuum Live and Napier Continuum Flow. These new solutions deliver Napier’s experience in helping financial institutions transform their AML solutions with a compliance-first focus.





Napier Continuum Live is the new plug-and-play hosted offering that brings the benefits of the Napier Continuum platform to organisations looking to go live and achieve regulatory compliance as quickly as possible. For both Client Screening and Transaction Monitoring, the service offering includes:

Licensing, hosting and professional services fees in a single contract

and professional services fees in a single contract Bundled data for client screening

Out-of-the-box Artificial Intelligence (AI) models

Predefined implementation configuration packages for a seamless go-live experience

Rules and typologies libraries tailored to customer sectors, including banking, payments, and wealth and asset management

Proven and scoped implementation pathways with Napier’s Professional Services team

“I am excited to make enterprise-grade financial crime compliance accessible to all financial institutions with the launch of Napier Continuum Live,” says Greg Watson, Chief Executive Officer at Napier. “Historically, teams or organisations looking for a quick and proven path to modern, AI-driven financial crime compliance had to sacrifice functionality for speed. But with Napier Continuum Live, they are getting the full, feature-rich platform pre-configured to their needs. It’s a complete combination of our product and market expertise.”

Napier is also announcing Napier Continuum Flow, a new headless API service designed for organisations looking to leverage AI-powered financial crime compliance intelligence into their existing infrastructure. With Napier Continuum Flow, organisations can route alerts from Napier’s next generation, AI-driven screening and monitoring engines into their existing workflow for case management. Customers gain the improved detection rates and reduced false positives from Napier Continuum, as well as the explainable and auditable AI insights, all in their existing workflow for a fast Return on Investment (ROI) and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

“We have seen an increasing number of digital-first customers in banking and payments looking to flow the intelligence Napier can provide around screening and monitoring into their own technology stacks,” continues Watson. “It is a real stamp of approval that many fintechs who pride themselves on their self-built platforms for their main value proposition, choose to partner with Napier for their compliance strategies.”

“Financial crime compliance is an increasingly complex task especially as regulatory mandates continue to expand. It becomes vital that organisations without large teams or resources integrate innovative solutions,” explains Chuck Subrt, Director of the Fraud & AML Practice at Datos Insights. “We work with financial institutions around the world and there is increasing demand for dynamic tools that have advanced analytics and intelligent automation embedded into their configuration and rules but with explainability and transparency. For financial institutions looking to transform their AML compliance technology, the new Continuum Live and Flow offerings from Napier represent a compelling option.”

With the launch of Napier Continuum Live and Continuum Flow, all financial institutions can now access next generation, enterprise grade screening and monitoring capabilities in line with compliance and technology strategies.

Learn more about the service offerings for Napier Continuum Live.

About Napier

Napier is a RegTech delivering anti-money laundering and financial crime compliance software to banking, payments and wealth & asset management firms. Napier designs and engineers technological innovation to make a measurable difference in driving down financial crime. Trusted by over 150 institutions worldwide, the company’s platform, Napier Continuum, is transforming compliance from a legal obligation to a competitive edge.

About Datos Insights

Datos Insights delivers the most comprehensive and industry-specific data and advice to the companies trusted to protect and grow the world’s assets, and to the technology and service providers who support them. Staffed by experienced industry executives, researchers, and consultants, we support the world’s most progressive banks, insurers, investment firms, and technology companies through a mix of insights and advisory subscriptions, data services, custom projects and consulting, conferences, and executive councils.

Improve your compliance processes with an award-winning solution

Get in touch to see how our intelligent platform can help your organisation transform its compliance; or request a demo to see it in action.

https://www.napier.ai/contact

https://www.napier.ai/request-a-demo

Contacts

For media enquiries:

Elise Thrale



Head of Content, Napier



+4477890 952 278



Elise.thrale@napier.ai