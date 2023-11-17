Home Business Wire Napa Valley College Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Boost Accessibility...
Napa Valley College Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Boost Accessibility of Course Content Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Napa Valley College, one of 116 public community colleges in the California Community College System, has selected YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to provide an all-in-one approach to delivering accessible content to students.


The system was using a number of separate tools to help increase accessibility. Institutional leaders were looking for a single, streamlined solution that works with the Canvas Learning Management System to make the learning environment more accessible to all.

YuJa Panorama is one product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions that provides a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessibility across an institution’s digital footprint. The platform will help instructors and course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues with real-time feedback and reporting, as well as enable users to generate accessible versions of uploaded documents, create and save customizable website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage, and to use other tools that promote inclusivity and improve the learning experience.

“Napa Valley College is committed to fostering an inclusive learning environment,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re pleased to provide a unified ed-tech solution that will help ensure accessibility is seamlessly integrated into the learning experience.”

ABOUT NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE

Established in 1942, Napa Valley College is one of 116 public community colleges in the California Community College system. NVC serves a diverse community of students by providing a wide range of high-quality educational programs and comprehensive student services. Napa Valley College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, Western Association of Schools and Colleges, an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. Napa Valley College is also designated by the U.S. Department of Education as Hispanic-Serving Institution as it has an enrollment of undergraduate full-time equivalent students that is more than 25 percent.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

