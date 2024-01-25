Nanotronics to Present on Next Gen Semiconductor Material at Photonics West

Company’s updated suite of AI manufacturing platforms on display at Booth #2050

Nanotronics’ latest updates to their nSpec® LS tool , which provides multiple illumination modalities to achieve the highest signal for detection of defects or features of interest. The LS can be easily linked to other nSpec® tools via the nTelligence™ software system that engages several AI networks to build a cohesive platform, further improving production processes for manufacturing.

Nanotronics' full factory process control system, nControl™. This AI-backed software solution is designed to be integrated within existing manufacturing processes to detect and prevent drastic errors from occurring as production continues. nControl™ functions by ingesting previously existing data and compounding it with actively collected data to optimize processes in real-time.

Valerie Bordelanne, VP of Engineering and Quality at Nanotronics, will present “Advantages of gallium oxide for novel semiconductor production and power electronics applications” and discuss the competitive advantages of this next-generation semiconductor material. Bordelanne will also address challenges encountered in Ga 2 O 3 production processes and detail Cubefabs™, the company’s latest innovation that offers a solution. Her session will take place on January 30th from 9:00-9:30AM PST.

About Valerie Bordelanne

Valerie is a twenty-year veteran of the semiconductor industry and leads quality and engineering for Nanotronics. Her career began at ST Microelectronics in France, and from there, she was with Dupont and Toppan in Singapore and China. While with Silverbrook Research in Australia, she developed a MEMS based super-fast inkjet printer and a lab on a chip device with TSMC (Taiwan). From there, she moved to Hong Kong and then Boston for Sensera Inc. As their Director of Manufacturing and Engineering, Valerie developed MEMS microdevices and microfluidic products, such as a pressure sensor that is now embedded in every heart pump, an implantable glucose sensor, a concussion detection device, and an artificial lung microfluidic chip. Valerie is a graduate of the Physics and Chemistry Graduate School of Bordeaux in France.

About Nanotronics

Nanotronics is an Industrial AI company that deploys advanced optical solutions to optimize manufacturing procedures, effectively refining, and expediting assembly for any industry relying on a precision process for production. Nanotronics uses hardware and software solutions to clean, sort, and manage existing data as well as data collected in real time across sensors placed strategically within customers’ plants. This data is stored on local servers to ensure maximum security.

Nanotronics’ sophisticated AI system correlates data points into actionable insights for manufacturers to correct flaws in the production process while also predicting future errors. This results in an autonomous factory that operates on autopilot to drive up yields, decrease waste, and encourage implementation of sustainability standards.

