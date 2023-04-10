<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire NanoString to Release First Quarter 2023 Operating Results and Host Conference Call...
Business Wire

NanoString to Release First Quarter 2023 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the Company will report first quarter 2023 operating results after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Company management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET to discuss those results and provide a business update.

Investors and other interested parties should register for the conference call in advance by visiting https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/850976054. Following registration, an email confirmation will be sent that includes dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open throughout the call but to ensure connection for the full call, registration in advance is recommended.

The link to the webcast and audio replay will be made available at the Investor Relations website: nanostring.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning May 3, 2023, at 7:30pm ET through midnight on May 17, 2023. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and reference Conference ID: 573494. The webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for one year following the completion of the call.

About NanoString

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, cited in approximately 200 peer-reviewed publications, is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics from one FFPE slide. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager is an FFPE-compatible, single-cell imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, cited in approximately 6,500 peer-reviewed publications, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

Contacts

Doug Farrell

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

dfarrell@nanostring.com
Phone: 206-602-1768

Articoli correlati

FiscalNote to Participate in Fireside Chat at The SHARE & NYSE Event

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market...
Continua a leggere

Syncell Showcases Pioneering Microscopy-Guided Subcellular Protein Scooping Technology at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
TAIPEI, Taiwan & LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syncell, a biotech company pioneering in platforms for hypothesis-free spatial proteomics, will be...
Continua a leggere

PC Pain Persists in Q1 2023 Due to Excess Inventory and Poor Demand, According to IDC Tracker

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASUS--Weak demand, excess inventory, and a worsening macroeconomic climate were all contributing factors for the precipitous drop...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

FiscalNote to Participate in Fireside Chat at The SHARE & NYSE Event

Business Wire