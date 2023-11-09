NanoString Technologies to Present Portfolio of Cutting-edge Brain Research and Novel Spatial Biology Applications for Neuroscience

Twenty-two posters and two symposia to be offered at Neuroscience 2023

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NanoString Technologies, a leading provider of life sciences tools for discovery and translational research, announced today it will present at the Society for Neuroscience (SfN) annual meeting a large body of new brain research powered by its industry-leading digital spatial profiling and spatial imaging platforms.





NanoString will offer attendees the first look at a proof-of-concept study featuring its new CosMx™ Mouse Universal Cell Characterization RNA panel plus its 64-plex CosMx Mouse Neuroscience Protein panel from the same slide. The presentation will be delivered by Caleb Stokes, M.D., Ph.D. of the University of Washington at NanoSymposium (NANO22.08) on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 2:45-3:00 PM EST. “With this unprecedented capability, researchers will gain critical insights into single cell signaling for healthy and diseased brain tissue. The opportunity for future patient benefit is enormous,” said Brad Gray, President and CEO of NanoString.

The company and its collaborators secured 22 other poster presentations at the conference on topics as varied as neurodegeneration, neuroinflammation, and neuronal development. Highlights include:

High-plex in situ proteogenomic profiling of human brain sections with spatial molecular imaging (Poster 442.02) Presented by Kimberly Young, NanoString Advanced segmentation using 64+ protein markers to capture previously orphaned critical transcripts localized to neural cell protrusions, such as neuronal axons and glial processes





A spatially-resolved single-cell analysis of human olfactory mucosa highlights transcriptional dysregulation in sustentacular cells with SARS-CoV-2 viral load (Poster 245.18) NanoString collaboration with Peter Mombaerts, M.D., Ph.D. of the Max Plank Research Unit for Neurogenetics Spatial profiling of nasal epithelium identified local modifiers of SARSCoV-2 infection and invasion with previously uncharacterized cell types including a novel type of barrier cell which may inhibit neural viral invasion





Large format highly multiplexed in situ single-cell protein profiling of human brain (Poster 527.18) NanoString collaboration with Dirk Keene, M.D., Ph.D. of the University of Washington CosMx SMI on larger brain areas, using the novel Large Flow Cell, spanning multiple disease-associated regions, and uncovering the cellular changes underlying key transition points of disease progression



On November 13th, Adrian Oblak, Ph.D. of Indiana University School of Medicine, will join NanoString scientist, Alyssa Rosenbloom, Ph.D., in a workshop discussing how spatial biology tools, including the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, are providing new insights into Alzheimer’s disease. Later that afternoon, Dr. Rosenbloom will discuss spatial proteogenomics on the CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI) and a Large Flow Cell format; both are proof-of-concept stage projects that will be presented with NanoString’s co-marketing partner, Abcam, in booth 2122.

During a second workshop, Alyssa Rosenbloom, Ph.D., will be joined by Wei Tian, Ph.D., of the Salk Institute. They will discuss the impact of NanoString’s CosMx 6K Human Discovery RNA panel and its implications for neuro cell segmentation, cell atlasing, and biomarker discovery.

NanoString will welcome SfN attendees at booth 2617.

The CosMx Mouse Universal Cell Characterization Panel will commence shipment in December 2023.

