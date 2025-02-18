Nanoco to Present at Upcoming Industry Conferences

RUNCORN, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#leadership--Nanoco Group PLC (LSE: NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other advanced nanomaterials, is ramping up its commercial engagement as it transitions to scaled production. Over the coming months the company will be attending several key industry events to showcase its technology, connect with its customers and development partners, and to accelerate adoption of its solutions.

In March, Nanoco Founder and CTO Dr. Nigel Pickett will speak at the Society for Information Display (SID) UK Chapter meeting in London. His presentation, “Molecular Seeding Technology for Display Applications and Beyond,” will explain how Nanoco’s technology can enhance micro-LED and other displays, making them more efficient and cost-effective for mass production. As the industry moves toward brighter, more energy-efficient screens, Nanoco is working with partners to bring its technology into commercial products.

Later that month Nanoco will attend and sponsor Image Sensors Europe, a major industry gathering of over 250 vision technology professionals. The team will engage with potential customers and partners, highlighting how Nanoco’s quantum dot-based imaging solutions are unlocking new possibilities across several industries.

In April, Nanoco will be presenting its latest results on Image Sensors at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing conference in Orlando, Florida. The presentation, “Molecular Seeding Technology: Enabling Sensing Applications of the Future,” will highlight how Nanoco’s technology enables the production of Quantum Dots at scale making high-performance infrared image sensors more affordable and available. These sensors are in growing demand and Nanoco is positioning itself as a key player in that industry.

Nigel Pickett, Ph.D., the founder and CTO of Nanoco, said:

"Molecular seeding technology is our foundational IP for high volume quantum dot production. It allows us to manufacture high-quality materials efficiently, meeting the strict demands of the electronics industry. We believe it is the only feasible method to manufacture Quantum Dots at scale. This technology has already played a pivotal role in advancing display technologies, and we are now seeing the same potential in quantum dot enabled sensing applications where Nanoco has the largest product portfolio.

Dmitry Shashkov, Ph.D., CEO of Nanoco, said:

"We are excited to present our latest achievements to the industry and take the next steps to align the business with commercial execution. These industry events are not just about presenting technology—they are about building relationships with partners and customers who will be instrumental in bringing QD Image Sensors into mass adoption. We at Nanoco see the next 1-2 years as a major inflection point for the industry, as low-cost, wafer-scale production processes will bring QD Image Sensors to a wide variety of applications, including consumer, automotive, industrial and defense sectors."

About Nanoco Group plc

Nanoco (LSE: NANO) is a nanomaterial production and licensing group, specialising in the production of its patented cadmium-free quantum dots (CFQD®) and other nanomaterials for use in the electronics industry. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Runcorn, UK, Nanoco continues to build a world-class, patent-protected IP portfolio alongside its existing scaled-up production facilities for commercial orders.

For further information, please visit: www.nanocotechnologies.com

Sodali & Co

nanoco@sodali.com