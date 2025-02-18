Namrata Dhanawade Appointed Chief Applications Officer of SimplifyX™

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simplify Healthcare, a leading provider of enterprise SaaS solutions to Payers announced today the appointment of Namrata Dhanawade as Chief Applications Officer, SimplifyX™, effective January 1, 2025. Namrata, a cornerstone of Simplify Healthcare’s journey since its inception, brings unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions that drive business value.

In her new role, Namrata will oversee the strategic direction and growth of Simplify App Fabric™, the company’s cutting-edge low-code application platform. Under her leadership, the platform will continue to evolve with an AI-first approach, meeting the dynamic needs of internal and client-driven solutions across industries. Namrata will focus on driving innovation, enhancing capabilities, and ensuring the platform enables rapid, scalable, and efficient solution development.

Vinay Nadig, Chief Strategy Officer of Simplify Healthcare, shared, “Namrata has played an instrumental role in the success of Simplify App Fabric™. Her talent, experience, and vision make her the ideal leader to spearhead the growth and innovation of Simplify App Fabric™. This appointment reflects both her contributions to the organization and the critical importance of the SimplifyX™ platform in our future.”

In addition to driving innovation, Namrata will foster collaboration across teams and partners, creating a unified development ecosystem. A key aspect of her role will be aligning technology advancements with business goals, ensuring the platform enhances operational efficiency and offers a competitive edge to clients across sectors.

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Applications Officer at SimplifyX™. This new chapter is an exciting opportunity to lead the next phase of innovation for Simplify App Fabric™. Together with my talented team, I look forward to delivering solutions that drive meaningful transformation, and I am committed to advancing our mission of enabling clients with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape," said Namrata Dhanawade, Chief Applications Officer, SimplifyX™.

This transition underscores Simplify Healthcare’s commitment to empowering clients with robust, adaptable solutions and reflects the organization’s continued investment in leadership excellence and innovation.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare powers connected benefits and provider journeys for Payers through a scalable, enterprise-grade, secure, compliant, and configurable cloud-based software platform — Simplify Health Cloud™. Packaged on the Simplify Health Cloud™ — Benefits1™, Provider1™, Service1™, Claims1™, and Experience1™ provide Payers with discrete and precise solutions to complex problems and opportunities in delivering a rich set of products, benefits, and provider data. Simplify Healthcare also enables Payers to build enterprise solutions with speed and innovation on a configurable, secure, and low-code application development platform — Simplify App Fabric™. We also offer Simplify Healthcare AI™ — our pre-built AI solutions for Payers to enhance sales, network performance, and service operations.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com.

About SimplifyX™

SimplifyX™ empowers industries with AI-native SaaS solutions designed to build and deploy digital solutions faster, better, and with embedded AI. As a subsidiary of Simplify Healthcare, SimplifyX™ leverages the proven capabilities of Simplify App Fabric™ — a low-code application development platform trusted by the nation’s largest health insurance companies — and Simplify Industries AI™, a powerful applied AI engine evolved from the acquisition of Virtical. Through advanced artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud-native technology, SimplifyX™ drives operational efficiency, accelerates time-to-market, and delivers substantial ROI across healthcare, insurance, banking, energy, manufacturing, and beyond. SimplifyX™’s mission is to provide organizations with the tools to excel in a data-driven world by making digital transformation faster and more impactful.

For more information, visit SimplifyX™.ai

