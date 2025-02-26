Nambawan Super Goes Live With SmartStream’s Air

- AI-driven, SaaS data solution

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) and solutions provider, is pleased to announce that Nambawan Super Limited (NSL), the largest superannuation company in Papua New Guinea, has successfully gone live with SmartStream’s Air application for AI data processing – to significantly improve data accuracy and operational efficiency.

Before adopting SmartStream’s Air, NSL handled reconciliations manually. With the transition to an AI-driven solution, the company has enhanced efficiency, strengthened payment accuracy, and ensured a seamless experience for its members.

As part of its Nambawan Employer Pay (NEP) programme, the fund has strategically invested in multiple solutions to enhance its finance, fund administration, customer experience, and reconciliation processes. The implementation of SmartStream’s Air solution replaces its legacy systems, providing an advanced, automated framework that ensures timely payroll processing and superannuation contributions.

Paul Sayer, Chief Executive Officer, Nambawan Super Limited, stated: "The implementation of Air in our NEP portal is a game changer for our operations. This automated solution addresses Nambawan Super’s member contributions and reconciliations, enabling us to ensure timely and accurate payroll contributions for our members, whilst enhancing overall efficiency. This marks a significant step forward in delivering a seamless experience for our members and employer groups. The NEP project was implemented in December 2024. This automated solution provided by SmartStream effectively tackles the contribution processing challenges faced by Nambawan Super Limited. By utilising the NEP solution, the fund and employers can improve the quality of member data received from employers and ensure the timely allocation of members’ funds”.

Radha Pillay, Regional Director APAC, SmartStream, added: "We are delighted to support Nambawan Super in their transformation journey. Air is an entirely unique innovation and represents the very latest AI and machine learning technologies to compare and validate data. Our solution will bring a powerful combination of AI-driven data validation and SaaS scalability for Nambawan Super – who can now operate with greater efficiency and control. We look forward to continuing our partnership, and to further drive innovation in the superannuation industry”.

Air, the AI-driven, SaaS data validation solution will eliminate the burden of IT maintenance while enhancing fraud prevention and mitigating payment risks. By enabling real-time data validation and matching, the solution will future-proof Nambawan Super’s operations.

