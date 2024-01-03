Nalu Medical, Inc. Announces $65 Million Equity Financing to Advance Treatment for Chronic Neuropathic Pain

Proceeds will accelerate commercial growth and expand clinical and health-economic evidence for the innovative Nalu neurostimulation system featuring the revolutionary micro-IPG.™

Series E round led by Novo Holdings and joined by all existing significant investors.

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nalu Medical Inc. (Nalu), a private company focused on innovative, minimally invasive, and non-opioid solutions for chronic neuropathic pain, announced today the closing of a $65 million equity financing. The round was led by a new investor, Novo Holdings (Novo). Also participating in the round were all of the Nalu existing significant investors: Gilde Healthcare, MVM Partners, Endeavor Vision, Decheng Capital, Longitude Capital, Advent Life Sciences, Pura Vida, and Aperture Venture Partners. The proceeds from this financing will be used to accelerate commercial growth, expand clinical and health-economic evidence, continue product development, and scale operations.





“The Nalu Team is excited about meaningfully expanding and improving the treatment options in the peripheral nerve pain space by setting a new standard of care while also offering a disruptive, minimally invasive, solution in the established spinal cord stimulation market,” said Tom West, President, and CEO of Nalu. “We continue to invest in building clinical data to expand access for patients who often don’t have other therapeutic options. We are proud that our efforts serve the greater well-being of patients who suffer from chronic pain and benefit those that care for them.”

“The differentiated Nalu neurostimulation product has the potential to benefit millions of patients suffering from chronic neuropathic pain,” said Eric Snyder, partner in the Venture Investments team at Novo Holdings. “We are impressed with their growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating meaningful clinical results in both the emerging market for peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) and in the established market of spinal cord stimulation (SCS). We are delighted to support the strong management team at Nalu in this period of rapid commercial growth.”

“Nalu has made tremendous strides commercially and clinically in the past two years. Novo’s investment in Nalu reflects that progress and the confidence they share in the strong commercial potential for Nalu,” observed Geoff Pardo of Gilde Healthcare and Chairman of the Nalu Board.

About Nalu Medical

Nalu is a Carlsbad, California-based medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with chronic neuropathic pain. The Nalu Neurostimulation System delivers gentle electrical pulses to the nervous system to modulate pain signals before they get to the brain. The Nalu System was designed to address major unmet needs in the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain and provide a differentiated value proposition for patients and physicians.

About the Nalu Neurostimulation System

The Nalu System consists of a fully featured, battery-free, miniaturized implantable pulse generator (IPG) that is powered wirelessly by an externally worn Therapy Disc and controlled through a smartphone-based remote-control app. Despite its small size, the Nalu micro-IPG™ delivers treatment capabilities similar to larger IPGs as well as unique advantages associated with advanced waveforms, extensive programming options, exceptional upgradability, and an expected service life of 18 years. The Nalu System has been repeatedly recognized for its revolutionary technology, including being named as one of the world’s top 100 new products by R&D Magazine in 2021. It is FDA-cleared for Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) indications. To learn more, visit www.nalumed.com.

Indications for Use

Spinal Cord Stimulation — The Nalu SCS System is indicated as the sole mitigating agent or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach for chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (≤ 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long-term) device.

Peripheral Nerve Stimulation — The Nalu PNS System is indicated for pain management in adults who have severe chronic intractable pain of peripheral nerve origin as the sole mitigating agent or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach. The Nalu Neurostimulation System for PNS is not intended to treat pain in the craniofacial region. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (≤ 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long-term) device.

Nalu, the Nalu logo, and micro-IPG are trademarks of Nalu Medical, Inc.

About Novo Holdings

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and the wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people’s health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S and manages an investment portfolio, with a long-term return perspective. Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. In the U.S. Novo Holdings operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Novo Holdings US, Inc. Through its Seeds, Venture, Growth, and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in life science companies at all stages of development.

www.novoholdings.dk

