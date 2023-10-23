Home Business Wire NAFCU Services Announces 2023 Innovation Award Finalists
NAFCU Services Announces 2023 Innovation Award Finalists

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NAFCU Services is proud to announce the 2023 Innovation Award finalists. These awards recognize groundbreaking solutions that help credit unions compete and thrive in a complex marketplace. An independent, third-party panel of judges selects the winners. The Innovation Awards is an annual program, presented by NAFCU Services, that honors the transformational and valuable contributions to the credit union industry.

The 2023 award winners will be announced at the NAFCU Lending Conference this November in New Orleans, LA.

“Each year we receive incredibly competitive applications for our Innovation Awards, and 2023 was no exception,” says Randy Salser, President of NAFCU Services. “The innovation and passion that our partners put into these solutions to support credit unions is remarkable. Congratulations to this year’s finalists for their transformative work!”

2023 Innovation Award Finalists

DefenseStorm

Pentegra

TruStage

Dovenmuehle

Persistent

Upstart

FIS

Piper Sandler

Velocity Solutions

Franklin Madison

Q2

Wolters Kluwer

LendKey

Securian

 

Open Lending

SentiLink

 

About NAFCU Services

As part of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, NAFCU Services provides funding, educational content, and a portfolio of trusted and vetted Preferred Partners.

For 40+ years, we’ve served credit unions across the country. Our team of partners delivers groundbreaking ideas and next-gen solutions, enabling credit unions to compete, change the status quo, and grow their institutions. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

