Nacha Welcomes Stronghold as a Preferred Partner

Today, Nacha announced Stronghold as a Preferred Partner for ACH Experience and ISO 20022. Stronghold joins a select group of innovators that Nacha recognizes for offering products and services that align with Nacha's core strategies to advance the ACH Network.





“Nacha is pleased to welcome Stronghold as our newest Preferred Partner,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “Nacha’s Preferred Partners are innovators focusing on ways to enhance the ways ACH payments are sent and received.”

Stronghold provides an embedded payments product that enables consumers to connect their bank accounts for seamless pay-by-bank transactions, enhancing the checkout experience for end users. Additionally, Stronghold leverages ISO 20022 messaging for various payment workflows, assisting in treasury reporting and payment acceptance across multiple payment rails.

“Stronghold is able to provide its unique focus and expertise on pay-by-bank embedded payments to the wider network,” said Tammy Camp, CEO of Stronghold. “We are bringing modern ACH into new spaces. This partnership is a great step toward making payments more innovative, accessible, and secure. With Nacha’s partnership, we’re ready to tackle new challenges and lead the way in the payments industry.”

Nacha’s Preferred Partner Program is open to technology solution providers whose offerings align with Nacha’s core strategies to advance the ACH Network. More information about Nacha’s growing community of Preferred Partners is available here.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 31.5 billion ACH Network payments made in 2023, valued at $80.1 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Stronghold

Stronghold’s mission is to provide fast, secure, and accessible financial services for all. Through their developer APIs, Stronghold enables access to legacy and next-generation payments and financial services. Stronghold provides unique focus and expertise on pay-by-bank embedded payments for retail customers to the wider network, creating innovative opportunities within and beyond the limitations of traditional finance.

