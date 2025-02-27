Nacha Welcomes ACI Worldwide to its Preferred Partner Program

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha’s newest Preferred Partner is ACI Worldwide, which joins as a Preferred Partner for ACH Experience/Fraud Monitoring/Risk and Fraud Prevention.

ACI provides software solutions that power intelligent orchestration so banks, billers and merchants can drive growth, and ACI’s account-to-account solutions are built specifically for ACH payment systems to support the ability to offer the innovative services today’s consumers and businesses expect. With AI-enabled, cutting-edge fraud management, ACI provides precise, actionable intelligence to mitigate threats while reducing operational costs.

“Making the modern ACH Network even easier to use is a key priority at Nacha,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome ACI Worldwide to our select group of Preferred Partners, as they help enhance the ACH Network experience for users.”

“Strong industry collaboration is essential to deliver best-in-class payments capabilities and localized customer solutions,” said Craig Ramsey, Head of Account-to-Account Payments, ACI Worldwide. “We are thrilled to join this important program to share our global experience with fellow members and collaborate on future payment developments in the U.S.”

Learn more about ACI Worldwide at its website, https://www.aciworldwide.com. For details about Nacha’s Preferred Partner Program, visit us at https://www.nacha.org/preferred-partners.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 33.6 billion ACH Network payments made in 2024, valued at $86.2 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With nearly 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

