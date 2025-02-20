Nacha Announces Board of Directors for 2025, Highlighting Leadership and Commitment to the Payments Industry

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha has announced its Board of Directors for 2025, featuring experienced leaders from across the payments industry.

The Board provides strategic guidance for the governance of Nacha as an industry association and the continued evolution of the modern ACH Network. In this capacity, the Board plays a crucial role in overseeing the strategic direction of Nacha and ensuring the ACH Network remains the backbone of the U.S. payments system.

Joe W. Hussey, Managing Director, Global Payments & Liquidity at Wells Fargo, has been re-elected as Chairperson of the Nacha Board of Directors. Carl Slabicki, AAP, CTP, Managing Director, Executive Platform Owner, Treasury Services at BNY, was elected to serve as Vice Chairperson, and Tina M. Knapp, CPA, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at ESL Federal Credit Union, will continue as Secretary/Treasurer.

“I am honored to again serve as chair alongside this outstanding group of payments professionals,” said Hussey. "Together, we will foster collaboration and drive forward Nacha’s mission to meet the ever-changing payment needs of American consumers and businesses."

"I deeply appreciate the dedication of each Board member to serving Nacha and the payments industry," said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. "I look forward to continuing to work together as we continue a tradition of innovation and excellence."

The following individuals will join Hussey, Slabicki and Knapp to serve on the Nacha Board in 2025:

Rob Abrams, PMI, PMP – Managing Director, Global Payments Industry Solutions, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

– Managing Director, Global Payments Industry Solutions, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Marlene Barkheimer – President & Chief Executive Officer, Farmers State Bank.

– President & Chief Executive Officer, Farmers State Bank. Sarah T. Billings – Senior Vice President, Head of Global Payments, Treasury Management, PNC Bank.

– Senior Vice President, Head of Global Payments, Treasury Management, PNC Bank. Lisa S. Coffey – Chief Innovation Officer, Corporate America Credit Union.

– Chief Innovation Officer, Corporate America Credit Union. Beth A. Cronenweth, AAP, CCM – Senior Vice President, Payments Product Group Manager, UMB Bank, N.A.

– Senior Vice President, Payments Product Group Manager, UMB Bank, N.A. Jennifer Denoo – President & Chief Executive Officer, Great Basin Federal Credit Union.

– President & Chief Executive Officer, Great Basin Federal Credit Union. Tina Eide – Executive Vice President of Global Fraud, Credit Bust Out Risk, Banking Product Risk and Payments Risk Management, American Express National Bank.

– Executive Vice President of Global Fraud, Credit Bust Out Risk, Banking Product Risk and Payments Risk Management, American Express National Bank. Rich G. Leary – President, PaymentsFirst Inc.

– President, PaymentsFirst Inc. Laura J. Listwan, CTP – Senior Vice President, Strategic Integrations, City National Bank.

– Senior Vice President, Strategic Integrations, City National Bank. Tom Lopes – Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Payment Products, M&T Bank.

– Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Payment Products, M&T Bank. Steve C. Max – Chief Operating Officer, Transaction Processing and Shared Services, U.S. Bank.

– Chief Operating Officer, Transaction Processing and Shared Services, U.S. Bank. AJ McCray – Managing Director, Head of Global Payments Product Management, Global Payments Solutions, Bank of America, N.A.

– Managing Director, Head of Global Payments Product Management, Global Payments Solutions, Bank of America, N.A. Tim Mills – Executive Vice President, Enterprise Payments and Open Banking, Regions Bank.

– Executive Vice President, Enterprise Payments and Open Banking, Regions Bank. Chris E. Richards, APRP, CAFP – First Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Services Officer, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank.

– First Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Services Officer, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank. Tynika Wilson – Senior Vice President, Debit Cards Division, Navy Federal Credit Union.

– Senior Vice President, Debit Cards Division, Navy Federal Credit Union. Hank Word – President, Open Banking Division, Evolve Bank & Trust.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 33.6 billion ACH Network payments made in 2024, valued at $86.2 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

Dan Roth

Nacha

571-579-0720

media@nacha.org