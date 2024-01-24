Nacha Announces Board of Directors for 2024, Reflecting Expertise in the Payments Industry

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nacha announced its Board of Directors for 2024, featuring accomplished professionals representing a wide array of backgrounds within the payments ecosystem. The Nacha Board provides strategic guidance related to the modern ACH Network and the governance of Nacha as an industry association.





“I want to thank each member of the Board of Directors for their commitment to serve,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “I look forward to working with them as we continue a tradition of innovation and industry excellence.”

“I am honored to lead such a distinguished group of professionals who are dedicated to advancing the payments industry,” said Joe W. Hussey, Nacha Board Chairperson. “Together, we are committed to fostering collaboration and ensuring the continued success of Nacha.”

The following individuals have been elected to the Board and began their terms as Directors effective Jan. 1, 2024:

Robert Abrams, PMI, PMP, Managing Director, Global Head of Payments Industry Solutions, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thomas Lopes, Senior Vice President, Commercial Payment Products, M&T Bank.

Richard G. Leary, President & CEO, PaymentsFirst.

The following Directors have been re-elected to continue their service on the Nacha Board:

Sarah T. Billings, Group Senior Vice President, Global Payments and Platforms, PNC Bank.

Tina M. Knapp, CPA, Vice President, Director of Payments & Service Support, ESL Federal Credit Union.

AJ McCray, Managing Director, Head of Global Payments, Global Transaction Services, Bank of America, N.A.

Tim Mills, Regions Digital – Executive Vice President, Emerging and Digital Payments Group Manager, Regions Bank.

Carl Slabicki, AAP, CTP, Co-Head of Global Payments, Treasury Services, BNY Mellon.

The individuals listed above will join the other current members of the Nacha Board of Directors, provided below:

Joe W. Hussey, Senior Vice President, Payables & Receivables, Global Treasury Management, Wells Fargo, Chairperson.

Laura J. Listwan, AAP, CTP, Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Business Transformation, Fifth Third Bank, Vice Chairperson.

Jane E. Larimer, President & Chief Executive Officer, Nacha.

Marlene Barkheimer, President & Chief Executive Officer, Farmers State Bank.

Lisa S. Coffey, Chief Innovation Officer, Corporate America Credit Union.

Elizabeth A. Cronenweth, AAP, CCM, Senior Vice President, Payments Group Product Manager, UMB Bank, N.A.

Jennifer Denoo, President & Chief Executive Officer, Great Basin Federal Credit Union.

Tina L. Eide, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Fraud, Payments, and Banking Product Risk Management, American Express National Bank.

Stephen C. Max, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations Services, U.S. Bank.

Christopher E. Richards, APRP, First Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Services Officer, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank.

Tynika Wilson, Senior Vice President, Debit Cards Division, Navy Federal Credit Union.

Hank Word, President, Open Banking Division, Evolve Bank & Trust.

In 2023 the Nacha Board elected Tina Knapp as Secretary/Treasurer following John Lucas’ retirement, and the Nacha Board Executive Committee selected Tina Eide to fill the remaining two years of a Board seat that became vacant subsequent to the election process.

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 30 billion ACH Network payments made in 2022, valued at close to $77 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

