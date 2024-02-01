Nabis Launches Revamped Payment Solution, Nabis Capital, Expanding Financial Resources For Cannabis Operators

Innovative Service Will Provide a Strong Backbone for Nabis’ Brand Partners, Streamlining Cash Flow Across Supply Chain

“There’s undoubtedly a large gap in the cannabis fintech space, and Nabis is proud of the work we’ve done to build out this advanced service that supports our partners during a critical time for the industry,” said Jun S. Lee, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Nabis. “By providing working capital, we can help those facing the unique challenge of obtaining the traditional financing needed to support expansions and streamline cash flow cycles across both brand and market growth.”

Nabis Capital—treated like a cash-on-delivery order for accounts receivable—provides 100% of the cash upfront with a 24-hour processing time, essentially acting as an in-house capital deployment method. Through a uniquely engineered algorithm, the fintech solution collects thousands of proprietary payment data points to create tiered ratings that act as a high level credit score for retailers, and allows Nabis partners’ to individually curate a support structure tailored and customized to their needs.

“Nabis Capital is a highly welcomed solution to streamlining upfront cash flow,” said Cory Azzalino, Chief Executive Officer of Eaze. “This vital source of working capital gives brands the flexibility necessary to strategically expand their business and continue supporting a robust and efficient supply chain across the board.”

The availability of immediate funds will support brand scalability, product development and market penetration strategies, all while allowing businesses to identify strategic growth opportunities in the cannabis market. Nabis Capital is an unparalleled, vertically integrated fintech solution that not only fills a needed gap in the industry, but offers a robust set of tools otherwise unavailable to new and established cannabis operators.

“Nabis Capital has been a game changer for our business,” said Vitaly Mekk, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Bloom, a pioneer in the cannabis vape vertical. “With the flexibility that Nabis Capital offers, it supports the innovation-first mindset we strive for. These best-in-class resources further allow us to capitalize on branding opportunities we simply could not access before.”

Extending a resource like Nabis Capital allows the leading platform to provide a reliable backbone for its brand partners and their bottom lines. Operating in real-time with exclusive data points, the platform can also be used to identify cash flow trends in the market and help brands make strategic decisions with full visibility into their future financing.

About Nabis

Nabis is the #1 licensed cannabis wholesaling platform in California, supporting over 300 exclusive brands and supplying the entire network of state-licensed dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients lightning-fast fulfillment, warehousing, payment processing, financing, data analytics, sales, marketing services and insights to help more brands and retailers to innovate, launch and scale strategically. Founded in 2018 by serial tech entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge technology designed to support cannabis wholesaling between brands and retailers. In 2023, Ning and Lee’s work earned Nabis a spot on Inc. 5000’s list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Learn more: nabis.com

