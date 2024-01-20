Nabis Continues Momentum As California Cannabis Enters 2024, Adding New Partners to Marketplace Platform

Exclusive Partnerships to Include Leading Brands Tyson 2.0, Northern Emeralds, THC Design and Turn, Among Others

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nabis, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform in the world’s largest legal cannabis market, today announces new exclusive distribution partnerships in California with leading brands: Northern Emeralds, Tyson 2.0, Turn, Made, THC Design, Sauce, Wizard Trees, Micro Bar, and PRO Farms. Using Nabis Marketplace, efficient logistics, data integration technology and short-term financing, these brands will now be able to expand their reach across California.





“Our goal is to support the California cannabis industry with efficient distribution to retailers and much-needed access to capital,” said Jun S. Lee, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Nabis. “These partners all have innovative strategies with a dedication to quality, and we hope to empower them with more strategic decision-making tools as they navigate the ever-challenging and dynamic market conditions of California.”

As the state comes off of another volatile year in cannabis, reliable distribution and financing solutions like Nabis are paramount in allowing company leaders to safely offload a layer of logistics management so they can focus on their brand’s long-term growth. With real-time data and trend monitoring, Nabis equips brands with unrivaled market insights to strategically balance dispensary supply and demand.

“We were looking for a distribution platform that could not only help us scale, but also provide a consistent and turnkey fulfillment process,” said Nate Davit, Co-Founder of Turn. “Nabis’ data-backed model allows us to more efficiently meet our consumers’ ever-changing needs, all while continuing to build our brand accordingly.”

In addition to robust supply chain management, partner brands also have access to Nabis Capital—an increasingly relevant and user-friendly financial service, integrated directly into the portal. Nabis has expanded this service as a response to the ongoing issues of cash flow and regulatory changes to tax collections in California, helping to address the industry’s state-wide debt crisis created by selling to retailers on net terms.

“As our regulatory market faces another year without federal support, capabilities like Nabis Capital will offer us a more flexible and reliable infrastructure to continue scaling,” said Cody Stross, Founder of Northern Emeralds. “We’re very excited for the promising outcomes that this partnership, combining our best-in-class flower with Nabis’ best-in-class distribution, will bring to our future endeavors.”

The new partner brands will have all of their SKUs available to Nabis’ wide network of California retailers, representing product categories such as pre-packaged flower, concentrates, edibles, and more.

See a full list of Nabis partnerships and offerings at nabis.com.

About Nabis

Nabis is the #1 licensed cannabis wholesaling platform in California, supporting over 300 exclusive brands and supplying the entire network of state-licensed dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients lightning-fast fulfillment, warehousing, payment processing, financing, data analytics, sales and marketing services to enable more brands and retailers to innovate, launch and scale. Founded in 2018 by serial tech entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge technology designed to support cannabis wholesaling between brands and retailers. Nabis works directly with its partners to streamline the regulated cannabis wholesaling process by leveraging actionable, industry-leading sales data and insights to help brands and retailers scale strategically. Learn more: nabis.com

Contacts

Molly Sposato



Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency



molly@mygrasslands.com