N-able Enhances Modern Workplace with Powerful Device Management for Apple and Automation Through Generative AI

New features help untangle the present-day complexity of hybrid and cloud environments, users, and devices

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as a service, and security solutions, today announced continued enhancements to its award-winning RMM platform, N-central, a unified IT management platform built for modern IT. MSPs and internal IT departments can now go beyond the confines of traditional remote monitoring and management tools to manage, secure, back up, and automate all from one vendor, while enhancing the digital user experience on every device.









The latest major updates include advanced management capabilities for iOS and macOS devices, improved analytics and reporting, deeper integration of security and backup solutions, and generative AI for script automation, helping deliver profitability and efficiency for IT professionals and their customers.

Lars van Aart, an IT Specialist at First Impression Audiovisual said, “N-central is an extremely valuable tool for us in many ways including smarter patch management and flexible automation, it allows us to take on a bigger workload with a minimum amount of labour. The analytics feature set helps us be more proactive in discussions with our customers, with the ability to view asset information and leverage insights from the data. By matching this with our support cases, we can plan ahead and inform the customer of any potential upcoming issues such as old devices needing replaced—saving them time and making them more efficient in the long run.”

N-central new features:

Automate and scale with Device Management for Apple

Manage and maintain iOS and macOS devices as simply and easily as Windows and Linux using Device Management for Apple. From one dashboard, users can access:

New and improved macOS agent—flexibly manage macOS and iOS devices including third-party patching, deploy and configure profiles, schedule tasks, and execute remote commands.

New Device Manager for Apple—add new devices automatically with zero-touch automatic enrollment for Apple Business Manager.

Manage and deploy App Store purchases to company-owned apps to Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs.

purchases to company-owned apps to Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs. Fully integrated Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) powered by SentinelOne and cloud-first backup powered by Cove Data Protection.

Generative AI for Script Automation

Helping automate tasks, N-central now leverages generative AI to:

Automate the creation of scripts based on prompts.

Leverage a user’s existing ChatGPT private account to help ensure their data remains confidential.

Profoundly impact efficiency for users, providing the tools to leverage machine learning to automate mundane tasks.

Analytics and Reporting in the Cloud

Harnessing PowerBI, users can unveil insightful dashboards and reports that empower businesses to enhance their performance with data analysis. Users now have access to:

Pre-made dashboards for quick insights including device data, backup data, and patch information.

Create custom dashboards and reports in minutes, with quick export in multiple formats.

Dynamic UI for deep analysis.

Spotting trends and service opportunities.

Enhanced Security and Backup

Deeper integration of N-able EDR and Cove has also been introduced to support the N-central layered security framework. This allows users to:

Mitigate ransomware at lightning speed with EDR by helping them defend endpoints against a variety of attacks in real-time across the threat lifecycle. For users that have standardized on EDR, they can add on more advanced threat protection with Managed EDR, which supplements EDR with dedicated managed security services.

at lightning speed with EDR by helping them defend endpoints against a variety of attacks in real-time across the threat lifecycle. For users that have standardized on EDR, they can add on more advanced threat protection with Managed EDR, which supplements EDR with dedicated managed security services. Take advantage of Cove features including Standby Image to Microsoft Azure, optimized OneDrive backup, and improved SQL Backup, reducing processing time from hours to mere minutes.

“We’re committed to investing in the enhancement of our award-winning platforms as we continue to deliver the next generation of RMM—our goal is to make sure our partners are leveraging the latest features to help deliver a modern user experience as our space continues to evolve,” said Mike Adler, chief technology and product officer at N-able. “Whether you are managing large networks or looking to grow your current IT operations, the latest advancements to N-central are designed to ensure you are in control of a powerful hub, providing cutting-edge security, enhanced automation, and efficient device management, being the only RMM with multi-tenant Apple Device Management, including Apple Business Manager integration, to manage and secure your Apple fleet as you would for Windows and Linux.”

N-able will also be introducing further enhancements to the platform, expected to land in the next quarter, including an API refresh with new REST-based APIs which will provide additional capability, including the often-requested run script API, and enhanced cloud capabilities—which are designed to deliver simplification of Microsoft Cloud management.

Visit here for more information on the latest features of N-central.

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

