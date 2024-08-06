N-able Cloud Commander Now Offers Enhanced Windows 365 Management Capabilities

The new Windows 365 integration with N-able Cloud Commander enables MSPs and CSPs to manage Microsoft users, Microsoft Azure resources, Microsoft Intune, and now Windows 365, from a single view

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced enhanced Windows 365 management capabilities within N-able Cloud Commander, a solution introduced in collaboration with Microsoft earlier this year. Cloud Commander is a multi-tenant solution enabling managed services providers (MSPs) and cloud solution providers (CSPs) to manage Microsoft users, Microsoft Azure resources, and Microsoft Intune all from a single console—now including Windows 365 management capabilities.





As the demand for cloud solutions continues to surge, Cloud Commander offers management and monitoring capabilities across Microsoft Cloud solutions, positioning itself as an essential tool as MSPs and CSPs may face challenges with managing at scale.

N-able Chief Technology and Product Officer, Mike Adler explains, “MSPs are expected to manage a lot of different environments, alongside physical devices through Intune, Azure virtual machines, and Azure Virtual Desktop. When adding the growth of Windows 365 to the mix, viewing all these assets in a single location is extremely important in making their business run efficiently—and in turn, making their small and medium-sized customers efficient. That’s what makes N-able’s collaboration with Microsoft so beneficial. N-able Cloud Commander helps MSPs manage the Microsoft Cloud for their clients while helping them be more secure and profitable.”

With the addition of Windows 365 management, endpoint administrators now have the ability to:

Seamlessly view and manage Windows 365 Cloud PCs across Windows 365 Business, Windows 365 Enterprise, and Windows 365 Frontline editions.

Access critical monitoring parameters for each Cloud PC, including provisioning status, power state, connectivity status, and last sign-in.

Perform key actions such as refreshing, renaming, rebooting, and reprovisioning on devices based on user roles, with many actions supported in bulk.

Still access Intune-specific functions for Windows 365 Cloud PCs from the Intune list.

View and manage Windows 365 licenses, including usage for shared licenses such as Windows 365 Frontline, via the new product licenses page. This integration simplifies license administration and optimization.

Access a single management interface for all Windows 365 Cloud PCs, regardless of Intune enrollment status. Administrators can use Windows 365 device capabilities and relate them to the Intune counterpart and device license.

“We are pleased to partner with N-able to bring enhanced Windows 365 management capabilities to MSPs and CSPs, enabling them to manage on behalf of their customers and scale with ease,” said Scott Manchester, Vice President of Product Management Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop at Microsoft.

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

© 2024 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

The N-able trademarks, service marks, and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Product

Contacts

Karla Walls

Karla.walls@n-able.com