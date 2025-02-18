N-able Celebrates Five Years of Empowering Partners with Head Nerds Program

New Head Nerd, Ben Lee, joins the team to focus on Microsoft growth opportunities

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver security, data protection as-a-service, and unified endpoint management, is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its Head Nerds program. This initiative connects IT services providers with a dedicated team of experts who offer personalized guidance to help them elevate their business and technical expertise through human connection, not just automated support.

Over the past five years, the Head Nerds have led a variety of learning initiatives, including customized courses on topics such as automation, backup, business management, monitoring, operations, and security. With a focus on hands-on training, interactive Boot Camps, and accessible Office Hours, N-able’s Head Nerds have been delivering value to thousands of IT service providers.

Key highlights from the past five years:

36,542 attendees have participated in insightful and interactive webinars

146,120 views on blog content, helping to answer key questions and solve problems for the IT community

373,235 views on the N-able automation cookbook, growing the automation library to over 875 scripts and automations

“The Head Nerds program has always been about more than just solving technical challenges – it’s about fostering a genuine human connection and providing personalized support to help businesses succeed,” said Marc-Andre Tanguay, Manager, Head Nerd at N-able. “Looking back on the first five years, I’m proud of how far we’ve come in building a community that values the expertise and guidance we offer. We’re excited to continue to grow and evolve with our partners in the years to come.”

N-able is also thrilled to announce the addition of new Head Nerd, Ben Lee, who will be focused on providing Microsoft support and expertise—from deep technical issues to adoption and training tips. Ben brings over 15 years of experience in the Microsoft space, specializing in their Unified Communications and Collaboration tools and has been named a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP). Ben is a Microsoft Certified Trainer and has contributed to the industry book, Office 365 for IT Pros.

Ben shared, “I’m excited to join the Head Nerds team to contribute my knowledge that I’ve gained over the years to drive success for our partners. The Microsoft suite is critical to the day-to-day management of businesses worldwide, and I’m looking forward to diving deeper with our community to unlock new opportunities and enhance the services our partners deliver to their clients.”

Join the Head Nerds at our partner conference, Empower Berlin, taking place April 7 – 9, 2025 to network and join a variety of sessions designed to educate, inspire, and equip you for success.

For more information on the full Head Nerds program and to access valuable resources, visit this webpage.

About N‑able

N‑able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

© 2025 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

The N-able trademarks, service marks, and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Company

Karla Walls

karla.walls@n-able.com