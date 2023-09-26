N-able Brings Partner Conference Empower 2024 to Frisco

MSPs can re-imagine their growth forward through three days of purpose-built experiences at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort 25—28 March 2024

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as a service, and security solutions, today announced its partner conference Empower will take place in Frisco, Texas from 25 – 28 March 2024, at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort.









Empower Frisco will present three days of purpose-built experiences to challenge and drive transformation. Geared towards helping MSPs scale and grow their business, the agenda includes:

Peer Cohort Tracks – learn, share, and grow with those who understand your perspective best. Whether you’re an owner, C-level executive, service manager, technician, or in sales or marketing, you’ll experience growth, connection, and important perspectives.

– learn, share, and grow with those who understand your perspective best. Whether you’re an owner, C-level executive, service manager, technician, or in sales or marketing, you’ll experience growth, connection, and important perspectives. Pre-Event Programs – attendees can join free programs including an M&A summit, certifications, and renowned Head Nerd Boot Camps that will provide in-depth and interactive training sessions, ready-to-implement tips, strategies, and best-practices across automation, backup, business, monitoring, operations, and security.

– attendees can join free programs including an M&A summit, certifications, and renowned Head Nerd Boot Camps that will provide in-depth and interactive training sessions, ready-to-implement tips, strategies, and best-practices across automation, backup, business, monitoring, operations, and security. Access and Insight – hear from N-able leadership on how the company is helping to solve the most critical IT pain points simply and securely, and connect with industry leaders who are forging new paths for the MSPs as they showcase cutting-edge solutions and future technologies.

– hear from N-able leadership on how the company is helping to solve the most critical IT pain points simply and securely, and connect with industry leaders who are forging new paths for the MSPs as they showcase cutting-edge solutions and future technologies. Getaway for Growth – take your team out of the office and onto the grounds of the Omni PGA Frisco resort, reserved specially for this experience. Play where the pros play or go beyond the green and relax poolside, at the spa, or dine at one of 13 onsite restaurants.

“For three transformative days, our partners can immerse themselves in groundbreaking discussions, AI-driven breakthroughs, and data-guided strategies led by some of the most brilliant minds from across the globe,” said David Weeks, vice president of partner experience at N-able. “Empower brings the industry’s best and brightest together to collaborate, discuss business best practices and trends, and identify new revenue streams. Empower 2024 isn’t just an event; it’s an experience that promises to help elevate your business to the next level.”

To learn more about an evolved Empower experience and help elevate your growth, book your place here.

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

