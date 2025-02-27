N-able Announces Commitment to CMMC 2.0 Readiness for N-central in Second Half of 2025 and Progress Year-to-Date

Underscores Path to Helping Partners Comply with Overlapping Global Security Controls

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT service providers deliver security, data protection as-a-service, and unified endpoint management solutions, today announced its commitment to Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 readiness for N-able N-central during the second half of 2025, as well as other key updates designed to fuel cyber resilience for IT professionals.

As organizations across the defense industrial base and beyond prepare to align with these new requirements, N-able is committed to equipping IT professionals with the solutions and capabilities to navigate the complexities of CMMC 2.0 as well as NIS2, Cyber Essentials, Essential Eight, and other like-minded cybersecurity frameworks.

The CMMC 2.0 level 2 ready version of N-central will help partners with an accelerated path towards meeting CMMC 2.0 requirements. The release will also include a descriptive deployment guide to help ensure compliance with separated hosting requirements.

Key milestones to date in 2025 that build on N-able’s secure-by-design approach include:

The configuration of Alma Linux as N-central’s new operating system in accordance with the Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmarks—a set of best practices designed to enhance security by reducing vulnerabilities and hardening the system against potential threats.

Audit logging security enhancements with flexible SIEM integration for advanced monitoring and analysis. Additional audit data will be coming in future releases, furthering N-able’s commitment to the CISA Secure by Design Pledge.

“CMMC 2.0 readiness is a journey we are committed to as we seek to help our partners grapple with growing security complexities and needs within their increasingly regulated customer base,” stated Mike Adler, N-able CTPO. “We will be taking additional steps in the coming months to include NIST 800-171 attestation and increasing FIPS encryption standards adoption, and are providing hands-on support for our partners looking to embark on their own readiness journeys. This initiative is just one of the ways we are working alongside our partners to help build a more secure environment across the full global supply chain.”

With a stringent focus on the importance of cyber resilient best practices for itself and its MSP partners, N-able already holds key attestation reports for SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA Type 1 across its core products and an ISO 27001 certification with respect to its information security management systems. To learn more, visit https://www.n-able.com/security-and-privacy.

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

