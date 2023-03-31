Mytide Therapeutics Announces Leadership Transition

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mytide, the tech-enabled biotechnology manufacturing services company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Martina Diekmann as Chief Executive Officer. She will take over as CEO from Mytide’s founder Dale Thomas, who has served as the company’s CEO since 2018.

Following Dr. Diekmann’s appointment, Thomas will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer and focus on driving future innovation. Thomas has been instrumental in establishing Mytide, known for its innovative automated peptide manufacturing platform that combines machine learning/AI with robotic systems. In transitioning to the CTO role, Thomas will fully focus on the company’s continued innovation and further technological development. This decision was made to support Mytide’s strong growth and leverage its proprietary technology into new applications.

Dr. Diekmann joined Mytide’s Advisory Board in November 2022. Since then, she has been a strategic advisor to Mytide and worked alongside Dale Thomas ever since. Martina Diekmann has previously held several senior executive roles with high growth CRO/CDMO businesses in the life science sector. Most recently she served as CEO of vivitide, a supplier of custom peptides, antibodies and proteomic tools. Prior to that she held management positions at Bachem AG and Solvias AG. Her expertise will be instrumental in driving Mytide’s growth as the company transitions from technology development into production and revenue growth.

“Mytide is building a new 10,000-square-foot production facility in Waltham, which will house our second-generation Biopolymer Fabrication (BioFab) platforms. The build out allows us to scale the manufacturing of peptides throughout 2023/2024 to meet demand,” said Dr. Diekmann. “We are currently enrolling new clients in our membership program that has been designed to grant access to the fastest turn-around peptide manufacturing platform on the market,” added Dale Thomas. “It has been proven to provide rapid access to peptides for some of the most exciting drug discovery and biology pipelines, particularly within neoantigen, cell therapy, and vaccine development.”

“We are thrilled to have Martina join Mytide’s team as CEO and to have Dale transition into the role of CTO,” said Errik Anderson, Alloy Therapeutics CEO and member of Mytide’s Board of Directors. “Mytide’s leadership team is now well positioned to accelerate the company’s growth plans and ensure Mytide will continue to be at the forefront of innovation in the biotechnology manufacturing services sector.”

About Mytide

Mytide is a tech-enabled biotechnology manufacturing services company focused on the production of peptides for drug discovery and development. Mytide’s mission is to provide rapid access to high-quality peptides through its innovative ecosystem, which includes a rapid turn-around peptide membership services program. For more information, visit www.mytide.io.

Contacts

Martina (Tina) Diekmann



martina@mytide.io