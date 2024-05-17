Home Business Wire Mytheresa to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Mytheresa to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) (“Mytheresa”), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced that Michael Kliger, CEO, and Martin Beer, CFO, will be attending the following investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 2nd Annual Luxury Conference in Paris
  • TD Cowen 8th Future of the Consumer Conference in New York City

Michael Kliger will be present at the Morgan Stanley Annual Luxury Conference in-person in Paris on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 with a presentation at 15:00h CET on that day.

Martin Beer will be present at the Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference in-person in New York on Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5, 2024 with a Fireside Chat at 11:30am ET on June 4.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation in New York will be featured on Mytheresa’s investor relations website at https://investors.mytheresa.com/

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category “Life”. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €855.8 million GMV in fiscal year 2023 (+15% vs. FY22).

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts
Mytheresa.com GmbH

Stefanie Muenz

phone: +49 89 127695-1919

email: investors@mytheresa.com

Media Contacts for public relations
Mytheresa.com GmbH

Sandra Romano

mobile: +49 152 54725178

email: sandra.romano@mytheresa.com

Media Contacts for business press
Mytheresa.com GmbH

Lisa Schulz

mobile: +49 151 11216490

email: lisa.schulz@mytheresa.com

