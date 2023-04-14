<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Mysten Labs Completes Repurchase of Stake Held by FTX
Business Wire

Mysten Labs Completes Repurchase of Stake Held by FTX

di Business Wire

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mysten Labs (“Mysten” or the “Company”), a web3 infrastructure company and initial developer of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain, today announced that it has completed a repurchase of an equity stake in the Company and warrant rights to purchase SUI tokens previously held by FTX Ventures Ltd. and affiliated entities (collectively, “FTX”) for approximately $96 million.

The transaction, which includes FTX’s entire equity stake in Mysten and all of FTX’s warrant rights to purchase SUI tokens, was approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware as part of FTX’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The stake was originally purchased by FTX as part of Mysten’s $300 million Series B fundraise, which was announced in September 2022.

We are very pleased to close this transaction, which speaks to the tremendous confidence we have in our capabilities, technology and partnerships, while also enabling us to preserve flexibility in how we operate our business. We look forward to continuing to scale our platform and build alongside the most exciting and innovative web3 companies in the world,” said Evan Cheng, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten Labs.

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

Contacts

Carissa Felger/Sam Cohen

Gasthalter & Co.

+1 (212) 257-4170

MystenLabs@gasthalter.com

Articoli correlati

Provi Launches New Product Features to Strengthen Connection Across Beverage Alcohol Three-Tier System

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Provi, the largest online marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced new product features that will make...
Continua a leggere

Wheels Expands Micromobility Operations in Boston

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wheels, a micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) company, is excited to announce the expansion of its micromobility operations...
Continua a leggere

ScreenCloud and Google Deepen Collaboration, Further Elevating the Workplace Experience for Hundreds of Thousands of Frontline Employees

Business Wire Business Wire -
Powerful, cutting-edge digital signage platform named a Google Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution, leading the way in transforming communications for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Mary Kay e l’Unione internazionale delle telecomunicazioni annunciano le vincitrici della Sfida all’innovazione digitale...

Business Wire