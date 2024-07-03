MySpaLive Expands to Five New States, Offering Comprehensive Medical Director Coverage and Innovative Business Solutions for Aesthetic Professionals

PROSPER, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MySpaLive, a leading name in the aesthetics industry, is excited to announce its expansion into five new states: Arizona, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Washington, and Georgia. This strategic move will bring our affordable medical director coverage and innovative app-based business solutions to Registered Nurses (RNs) and above, who are eager to start or grow their aesthetics practice.









With the expansion, MySpaLive aims to empower more aesthetic professionals by providing them with essential tools and resources. Our services include comprehensive medical director coverage starting at just $199 per month. This allows RNs and above to offer neurotoxins and fillers with the necessary oversight and compliance.

MySpaLive’s state-of-the-art app acts as a one-stop shop for all business needs. It provides a HIPAA-compliant platform for conducting Good Faith Exams, ordering supplies, scheduling, bookkeeping, and more. This holistic approach ensures that aesthetic practitioners can focus on delivering exceptional care while we handle the backend operations.

In its mission to deliver top-tier education and support, MySpaLive is actively seeking partnerships with leading aesthetic schools in Arizona, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Washington, and Georgia. These collaborations will help us bring our cutting-edge training programs and business solutions to aspiring injectors across these states.

Founded in 2020, MySpaLive has rapidly grown to become a trusted name in the aesthetics industry. Our mission is to provide aesthetic professionals with the support and tools they need to succeed. From training to compliance, our services are designed to ensure that practitioners can offer the highest quality care to their clients.

Contacts

Emily Kaczynski



emily@myspalive.com