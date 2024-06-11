Home Business Wire MySpaLive Announces Commitment to Increased Protocols to Ensure Safe and Proper Training...
MySpaLive Announces Commitment to Increased Protocols to Ensure Safe and Proper Training for Cosmetic Injections

PROSPER, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MySpaLive, a leading cosmetic training and software company, is reaffirming its dedication to providing comprehensive and safe training for individuals performing cosmetic injections, including neurotoxins, fillers, IV therapy, and weight loss treatments.




Despite recent scrutiny on the industry, MySpaLive continues to advocate for proper education and access to genuine FDA-approved products for all practitioners. This commitment is especially pertinent as reports of unsafe practices and the use of counterfeit products have surfaced.

“At MySpaLive, we understand the importance of proper training and the use of safe, approved products in cosmetic procedures,” said Ashlan Greenfield, President of MySpaLive. “While it is legal in Texas for individuals without an RN license to perform cosmetic injections, we are committed to ensuring they receive the best training possible to protect the safety and well-being of their clients.”

The aesthetic industry has recently faced challenges with untrained individuals performing procedures and using counterfeit products. MySpaLive aims to address these issues by providing medical practitioner-backed high-quality training, industry-compliant tracking and accountability systems, and ensuring access to safe, manufacturer-direct genuine neurotoxins and fillers.

“We recognize that people will seek out these procedures regardless of their formal medical training,” Greenfield continued. “Our goal is to ensure that those who are determined to perform these treatments do so with the highest level of training and the safest products available. This approach not only protects clients but also enhances the reputation of the industry as a whole.”

MySpaLive offers three levels of advanced, comprehensive training programs designed to educate practitioners on the proper techniques for administering neurotoxins and fillers. These programs include hands-on training, access to industry experts, and a robust curriculum that covers safety protocols, anatomy, and product handling.

