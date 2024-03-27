MyPrize Emerges Out of Stealth With $140 Million Total Enterprise Value, the Most Valuable Online Social Casino Pre-Launch

The New Online Crypto Casino is Disrupting the Industry with Its Proprietary Multiplayer Technology, Enabling Audiences to Play Together From Anywhere

MyPrize, the first online crypto casino enabling novel multiplayer experiences, is set to disrupt the established gaming industry with the launch of its platform and proprietary technology this spring. MyPrize offers a unique platform where users can play directly alongside their favorite creators and friends, allowing them to play with broader communities for the first time.









Today’s gaming landscape is filled with isolation, with some sites offering games, while others offer streaming and creators. MyPrize transcends those boundaries, giving players and fans what they have been desperately craving: a unified, open platform that combines the best of both online gaming and streaming. MyPrize radically transforms the way players can interact and engage with their favorite streamers, friends, and online games together.

MyPrize emerges out of stealth having raised $13 million over two rounds of financing, with the most recent round bringing its total enterprise value to $140 million, based on the company’s fully diluted equity capitalization plus the implied fully diluted value of warrants.

Founded by Zach Bruch, Paul Martin, Max Bruch, and James Seibel, MyPrize is the first company in the gaming category to be backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms across the technology, entertainment, and crypto industries. MyPrize brings scale and institutional credibility to this emerging industry as the most valuable venture-backed online social casino pre-launch.

MyPrize’s two rounds of venture financing were led by Dragonfly and Boxcars Ventures respectively, with participation from Mechanism Capital, Arrington Capital, Luca Netz (CEO of Pudgy Penguins), Peter Smith (Founder and CEO of Blockchain.com), a16z Scout, 640 Oxford, 2 Punks Capital (Marc Andreesen, Alexis Ohanian, Chris Dixon, and more), Breed VC, JST Capital, the Kadoorie Family, Jeff Feng (Co-Founder of Sei), Jason Leung (former Global Head of Trading at Cumberland DRW), Tian Zeng (Founder and CIO of Nirvana Capital), Joshua Kaufman (Founder of Atly), Shiliang Tang (Former CIO of LedgerPrime), Spencer Noon, David Choi (founder of MetaStreet), and Joshua Lim (Former Head of Trading at Galaxy Digital & Circle).

“We are incredibly excited about the game-changing platform MyPrize is bringing to market, combining the best of existing platforms with the exponential growth of user generated content, brought together through the network effects of crypto,” said Rob Hadick, General Partner at Dragonfly. “We believe the potential of this category is just starting to become clear and we are excited about the explosive growth MyPrize will enable at the intersection of iGaming, crypto, and the creator economy.”

MyPrize has created a user experience that empowers creators, streamers, and influencers of all kinds to connect and engage with their audiences in exciting new ways. The platform seamlessly integrates with popular streaming networks like Twitch, Kick, LivePeer, and others, making it easy for creators to infuse MyPrize into their usual content while offering more creator autonomy and endless monetization upside.

“MyPrize takes all of the fun of the existing single player online gaming market and makes it multiplayer. We are bringing a major shift to the online social casino industry, by offering a truly immersive and community-driven experience that’s really never been possible before,” said Zach Bruch, Founder and CEO at MyPrize. “With the support of our investors and our team’s commitment to rapid product innovation, MyPrize will define the future of online social gaming.”

Prior to MyPrize, Zach Bruch helped shape the institutional crypto industry foundation. He was an early crypto markets pioneer and became one of the most established leaders in the space, having worked at and held leadership positions at three of the largest institutional trading desks in the industry—Kraken, Cumberland/DRW, and JST Capital. Following his time at leading trading firms, Bruch created his own trading operation, going on to become one of the largest and most profitable individual traders of all time on the FTX exchange. Given his unique expertise and his prominence in the industry, Bruch was hand-selected by the U.S. Department of Justice to serve as one of nine on the FTX Creditor’s Committee where he is leading the charge to recoup the lost customer funds on behalf of millions of people during the FTX saga.

Starting today, MyPrize visitors will have the opportunity to sign up early, refer their friends, and start earning XP in advance of the platform’s official launch. To get involved, visit MyPrize.com for players outside of the US and MyPrize.us for players in the US to get started. In addition to earning MyPrize XP, players with successful referrals and points across MyPrize.us and MyPrize.com will also share a prize pool of $100,000, subject to meeting certain participation eligibility requirements.

For more information and contest terms please visit MyPrize.com or MyPrize.us based on your applicable location.

About MyPrize

MyPrize is an all-new online crypto casino enabling novel multiplayer experiences. MyPrize offers a unique platform where players can play directly alongside their favorite creators and friends, allowing them to play with broader communities for the first time. MyPrize transcends boundaries, and gives players and fans what they have been desperately craving, a unified open platform that combines the best of both online gaming and streaming.

MyPrize is backed by world class investors across the casino, tech, and crypto industries. This makes MyPrize one of the first companies in the online casino industry with leading Silicon Valley investors. Players can visit MyPrize.com outside of the US to enjoy the crypto casino games or MyPrize.us in the US to play the free-to-play social sweepstakes casino games. Follow MyPrize on X.

