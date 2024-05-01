Myomo to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2024

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 on May 8, 2024.





The Company will host a conference call the same day, Wednesday May 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET with prepared remarks by Paul R. Gudonis, chairman and chief executive officer, and David Henry, chief financial officer.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling, 1-844-707-6932 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-9250 (International). A webcast of the call may also be accessed at Myomo’s Investor Relations page at https://ir.myomo.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call at https://ir.myomo.com/. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 22, 2024; please dial 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free), 855-669-9658 (Canada toll free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International toll) and provide the access code 6247086.

About Myomo, Inc.

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device in the U.S. that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

Contacts

For Myomo:



ir@myomo.com

Investor Relations:



Kim Sutton Golodetz



LHA Investor Relations



212-838-3777



kgolodetz@lhai.com