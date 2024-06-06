Home Business Wire Myomo to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 12-13,...
Myomo to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 12-13, 2024

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Paul Gudonis, chairman and chief executive officer and David Henry, chief financial officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor conference being held on June 12-13, 2024.


Management’s presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 12th and can be accessed here. In addition, one-on-one meetings will be held with investors on both June 12th and 13th. To register to view the presentation or to request a one-on-one meeting with management, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and open to all investors.

About Myomo, Inc.

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device in the U.S. that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

ir@myomo.com

Kim Sutton Golodetz

LHA Investor Relations

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

